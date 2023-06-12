Eva Mendes reveals her beauty secret: practice dermaplaning, that’s what it is

Why not take a cue from celebrities and follow their beauty treatments? Eva Mendes has been following dermaplaning for some time, which guarantees her remarkable results.

We live in a society based on image, needless to deny it, where often many of the judgments can be conditioned by aesthetics. That’s exactly why so many go out of their way to look their best when they have an important appointment, whether it’s a meeting with a loved one or an occasion as important as a job interview.

However, one must not think that this is an exclusively superficial way of reasoning. Many do this because they consider it a form of respect for others. The number of people who have decided to bet on is growing dermaplaningbeauty secret that has among its followers also a like Eva Mendes.

Dermaplaning, what it is

Evolution accompanies all the junctures of our life and allows us to obtain increasingly important results, which can only happen in beauty treatments. Looking your best, with an almost relaxed appearance (especially if you are experiencing a stressful phase) and making wrinkles less visible is now not so impossible.

A goal like this can be achieved with dermaplaning, treatment with exfoliating action which runs for remove fleece hair and surface cells of the stratum corneum. Although not particularly invasive, it must be carried out by a doctor or a beautician, who have the task of sliding a small scalpelin a delicate way.

In this way, dead cells, fine facial hair and all impurities are eliminated without great difficulty by passing the blade over the face. This allows for make the skin smootherbut above all more bright. Don’t worry if you notice a slight redness at the end, it’s a natural effect that should last just over a couple of hours.

Eva Mendes, the actress is thrilled with the treatment

Dermaplaning proves to be a suitable solution for those who want to make the skin softer and eliminate those small hairs that can appear on the face and are unsightly. Some women choose to have this type of treatment done for prepare the face for other interventions of aesthetic medicine. Even fine wrinkles are reduced.

Among the famous people who have admitted to doing it at least once there is Eva Mendes, more than satisfied with the effect obtained. “I can call myself a beast (the tone is evidently ironic, ed), so i should do dermaplaning every other day – said the 49-year-old actress in an interview with Page Six – “I have received many comments from women who have been shaving their faces for years. Okay, I guess ‘dermaplaning’ is a better term, but still. I love it“.