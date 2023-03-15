The National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds has submitted the report on the care counseling structures, which is to be prepared for the first time on June 30, 2020 with scientific support, in accordance with Section 7a (9) SGB XI. The report aims to uncover deficiencies and deficits on the one hand and to gain insights into how advisory structures are developing on the other. It is an important source of knowledge regarding the effectiveness of care advice and an important basis for the further development of the regulations for care advice according to § 7a and for advice in your own home according to § 37 paragraph 3 SGB XI. You can find the evaluation and the report by the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds here: