Even 4000 steps a day show their effect

The more a person walks, the lower their risk of dying early from a wide variety of diseases. This has been confirmed by an analysis of 17 studies from all over the world with a total of almost 227,000 participants. However, the number of steps per day to achieve health benefits is lower than previously thought. The researchers write in their meta-analysis that just 4,000 steps would be enough to significantly reduce deaths from any cause.

Every step strengthens the heart

The study, published yesterday in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, found that walking at least 3,967 steps a day reduces the risk of dying earlier from any disease. At 2337 steps per day, the risk of dying from diseases of the heart and blood vessels (cardiovascular diseases) is already reduced. However, the risk of dying from any disease or cardiovascular disease decreases significantly for every 500 to 1000 additional steps a person takes. 1,000 more steps per day means a 15 percent reduction in the risk of dying earlier from any cause, and an increase in 500 steps per day is associated with a 7 percent reduction in death from cardiovascular disease.

The researchers, led by Maciej Banach, a professor of cardiology at the Lodz Medical University in Poland and an associate professor at the Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, found that even walking 20,000 steps a day increased the health benefits. So far, there is no upper limit, but only limited data was available on the number of up to 20,000 steps per day. “Our study confirms that the more you walk, the better,” said Banach.

There is strong evidence that a sedentary lifestyle may contribute to an increase in cardiovascular disease and a shorter lifespan. Studies have shown that more than a quarter of the world‘s population does not get enough physical activity. According to the World Health Organization, insufficient physical activity is the fourth leading cause of death worldwide, with 3.2 million deaths related to it each year.

