Even a single bout of exercise could slow the growth of some cancers

Even a single bout of exercise could slow the growth of some cancers

According to Australian scientists at Edith Cowan University, even a single session of exercise could slow the growth of some types of cancer. Thanks to a special type of stimulating protein, training also appears to have the ability to actively fight cancer cells.

A group of researchers from the Australian University’s Exercise Medicine Research Institute examined 9 men with advanced prostate cancer, taking blood samples before and after the patients completed 34 minutes of high-intensity exercise on a exercise bike, plus a third sample taken 30 minutes after exercise. The analysis demonstrated higher levels of myokines immediately after physical activity. They’re proteins released by muscles that help communicate with other organs, and recent research suggests they also play a role in fighting chronic disease.

ECU lecturer Rob Newton calls it “a particularly exciting result, because we report for the first time that even men with advanced prostate cancer are able to produce an acute increase in anticancer molecules called myokines in response to a single session of vigorous exercise”.

The researchers are keen to point out that exercise is not a cure for cancer, but it could prolong the life expectancy of patients. The study, hosted in the journal Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases, shows that if exercise doesn’t produce healing, it can change the body’s chemical environment in a way that helps curb the growth of cancer. ‘These patients are not curable and will likely eventually succumb to the disease,’ comments Professor Newton. “However, we have some evidence that exercise will prolong their survival, and increasing myokine levels is a key part of this process.”

The study authors have yet to determine the exact amount of exercise needed to activate the myokines, but it should be roughly 20 minutes a day – and “include resistance training to grow muscles, increase size and ability of our internal pharmacy and stimulate the production of myokines,” says Newton.

The ECU team believes that while there is still much research to be done, the results of their work could already be useful in providing lifestyle advice to cancer patients. “This study provides strong evidence for the recommendation that prostate cancer patients, and likely anyone with any type of cancer, should exercise on most days, if not every day, to maintain a chemical environment within their body that suppresses the proliferation of cancer cells,” concludes Professor Newton.

