Yes video A Taranto a strong explosion occurred when igniting a illegally organized bonfire on the street on the occasion of the day of Saint Joseph. It happened in the Tamburi district, apparently due to a petrol can thrown into the flames. Several people, including some minors, were injured: three were transported to the Santissima Annunziata hospital, one in red code and two in yellow code. Among these is a little girl who, according to ASL sources, was treated with some stitches.

Tension in the emergency room, police and carabinieri intervene At least five other people later showed up at the hospital to be treated. In the emergency room there were moments of tension also due to the presence of relatives who crowded the access points. For this reason, the intervention of police and carabinieri patrols was necessary.

The burning material was thrown tens of meters away Following the explosion, the stacked material, including wooden doors, was thrown tens of meters away, overwhelming some of those present. The bonfire had been organized illegally for St. Joseph’s Day, a habit that in recent days the local police had somehow tried to discourage with various interventions.

