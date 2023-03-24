Neapolitan pizza, even if more cooked, is not carcinogenic and therefore harmful to health. This is what emerged during the conference “Neapolitan pizza between tradition and innovation”, underway at the Accademia dei Georgofili in Florence, and focused on this theme. “Neapolitan pizza – said Mauro Moresi of the Accademia dei Georgofili – is safe, it doesn’t cause problems in the part that we define as more scorched”. “This is because – explained the research groups of the University of Naples and Tuscia – the quantity of acrylamide in the product and in the edge, i.e. the parts most exposed to high temperatures, is minimal, since the cooking time in the wood oven it is very low, usually around 90 seconds. So it can be said with certainty that Neapolitan pizza is safe”.

What is acrylamide

It is a potentially harmful substance which forms naturally in starchy food products (such as bread, pizza, potatoes, etc.) subjected to cooking at high temperatures (frying, oven, grill, and also industrial processing at more than 120° with a low rate of humidity). The chemical process that releases it is known as the “Maillard reaction” and gives the food that typical “toasted” appearance which makes it tastier but also harmful. In 2015, EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) declared, after a thorough assessment of the health risks of this substance, that although there is no “safe” dose, it is better to reduce its exposure.

Neapolitan pizza is not carcinogenic

In 2014, a much-criticized investigation by Bernando Iovane, aired on Report and entitled “Let’s not burn our pizza”, raised a controversy about the approximate cooking in never cleaned ovens in Neapolitan pizzerias and above all about the burnt effect of the dish that is the symbol of Naples. But now the verdict from the Academy denies the accusations: “Neapolitan pizza, even if burnt, is not carcinogenic”. “We carried out these studies together with other colleagues – explained Paolo Masi, professor at the University of Naples Federico II -, but then on the dexterity and reproducibility of the samples we had the collaboration of Enzo Coccia, one of the most famous Italian pizza makers, who he came for several weeks to prepare the samples. Studies show that the surface area of ​​the pizza that burns is less than 3% on the amount of weight and not per unit area. So we can safely eat pizza”.







