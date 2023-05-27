Even if the Goleadors have doubled in price

The doubling of the price of Goleadors is a clear indication of the collapse in the spending power of the youngest, those who get by on pocket money and who, speaking of inflation, don’t even spin talk shows.

Lorenzo tells me, pre-adolescent for whom I feel sympathy since I discovered our common passion for intergenerational Goal scorerto have suddenly found double up the red and green gummies. From 10 to 20 cents in one fell swoop, he says, with half pocket money in his pocket.

For his existence made up of first rebellions and a low spending power on which to count on for important things (very much, at that age) must be a hard blow: it is a life that turns into bitterness from a game.

Lorenzo is a boy who could be twelve, but also fifteen years old, little changes. He is still studying, but occasionally starts going out with his friends. They go to the movies, get popcorn. He takes his girlfriend to eat something from McDonald’s, or maybe to have an aperitif (non-alcoholic, mind you, at most a Spritz, in case Lorenzo is of the right age to drink). And then he goes to the tobacconist’s to buy a bus ticket, and while he’s at it, he takes a Goleador with the rest. Or rather, it took. Because now, for Lorenzo, the same pocket money as before is no longer enough to lead the same life as before.

In short: if you think that inflation and the general increase in costs have only made your wallet cry, try to jump back twenty or thirty years, and put yourself in Lorenzo’s shoes.

The Goalscorer

The Goleadors, the individually wrapped long candies to nibble on while walking, have always been there. There in the tobacconist’s display column, next to the lighters. The rest, in life, has always given in Goleador, if there were. A candy instead of ten cents: one of the few certainties in life, for any self-respecting teenager or kid (but also for us adult smokers and with a paycheck instead of pocket money).

And then, the cultural correspondent of the end of the world. The collapse of all certainty. The financial disaster for every addicted to mom and dad’s pocket money. Goleadors have increased in price. Moreover. They are DOUBLE.

From 10 to 20 centsthey said, do you want because 15 cents would have been a prezzo really impractical, you want because, as the tobacconist tells me “they had not increased since 2002“. Thus, for some months now, they have been dealing with inflation and the risk that someone will fall out of love with it.

You calculate how much he can cube at the end of the month, for each change left at the tobacconist’s (which therefore will no longer have an extra income), and for each girl or boy who used to eat one every morning on his way to school.

Times are hard, poor Lorenzo.

Il McDonald’s

Do you remember the commercial of the boy who receives a tip from his grandmother who, with a wink, tells him “with these, take your girlfriend to dinner”, extending him ten euros? And he was happy to save the evening by going to McDonald’s?

Fast food has always had the undoubted advantage of being very cheap, and it is no coincidence that its tables are loved by young people of all ages. That’s where they can go out, eat, even offer a little something without it draining their pocket money. Or at least, it used to be like that. Because even here, the granite certainties of savings have diminished, given the galloping inflation.

We compared an order made on Glovo in May 2022: a potato chip, a large Crispy McBacon, a Crispy Chicken McVrap. Total: 18.70, delivery included. Well, today – one year later – the same order would have cost us 22.20 euros. Not a bad increase, especially if you rely on pocket money to live on.



