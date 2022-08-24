Home Health Even in August, allergy sufferers: here are the pollens present in the Fem Bulletin – Health and Wellness
Even in August, allergy sufferers: here are the pollens present in the Fem Bulletin – Health and Wellness

TRENTO. Not only in spring: allergy sufferers also suffer at the end of August. While many are sensitive to grasses – which aren’t particularly rich in pollen right now – there are many other plants in full bloom.

The weekly Bulletin of the FEM of San Michele all’Adige says so.

For the Monitoring Center in week no. 33 from 15 to 21 August 2022 we find:

Ambrosia low concentration, increasing.

Mugwort: medium concentration, increasing.

Urticaceae: medium concentration, increasing.

Other pollen: hops in high concentration; amarantaceae and plantain in medium concentration, grasses in low concentration.

Alternaria spores in high concentration.


