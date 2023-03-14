Scientific studies increasingly focus on nutrition as one of the elements that most affects our health. A recent study published in The Lancet planetary health adds another piece to the scientific research that connects certain foods and diets to the risk of cancer. If the causes often intersect, mixing diet, sedentary lifestyle, stress factors, pollution and genetic elements in a lethal cocktail, research helps to understand specifically which components have the most influence on certain diseases and how to avoid them. In this case, ultra-processed foods, such as snacks, sausages, but also ready-to-eat soups and pasta, ended up in the scientists’ sights. The same foods that previous research had identified as bad for the climate.

Diet questionnaires

In the space of ten years, from 1991 to 2001, around 450,000 people were followed up through medical questionnaires submitted in 23 research centers in 10 European countries including Italy, together with France, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands. The data were retrieved from the study titled Prospective Investigation of Cancer and Nutrition (Epic). In most centres, dietary questionnaires were self-administered, with the exception of two Italian cities (Ragusa and Naples) and Spain, where face-to-face interviews were carried out by specialized personnel.

What foods to pay attention to

The classification of foods used, known as Nova, sees processed foods (Nova 3) as foods such as bread, cheese, beer and wine, as well as smoked fish and preserves. The category of ultra-processed (Nova 4) includes all foods consisting of formulations of ingredients (ie salt, sugar, fats or other substances derived from foods), mostly for exclusive industrial use. They also usually contain many additives to make them palatable and are packaged with synthetic materials. Examples cited in the study include processed meats (such as sausages and ham), carbonated soft drinks, packaged breads and buns, packaged sweet or savory snacks, chocolate, and ready-to-eat meals. The calculation of the grams of food eaten (and their influence on health) was “adjusted” taking into account factors such as gender, smoking status and intensity, level of education, physical activity, height and diabetes.

Differentiated incidence

Thanks to the questionnaires, the scientists concluded that replacing 10% of processed foods with unprocessed (or lightly) processed foods lowers the overall risk of cancer by an average of 4%. The results appear more evident if you look in detail. The reduction of breast and neck cancer was 20%, of the esophagus it reaches as much as 43%. Lower but still important results with regard to the colon (12%), the rectum (10%), and breast cancer that occurs after menopause (7%).

Chemical substances

Where does the problem of processed and ultra-processed foods lurk? First, they have low nutritional value. On the other hand they are also obesogenic. This term, coined in 2006, indicates chemicals associated with metabolic alterations, which contribute to weight gain. In addition to being eaten, these substances can be breathed in or passed through contact. These are, for example, phthalates, bisphenol A (Bpa), Pfas and numerous plant protection products, including DDT, which, although banned for decades, still has traces in the soil, plants and humans. All these substances are capable of permanently modifying the genome. The damage can therefore be permanent even after having ceased contact with the substances themselves.

Boxes and cans

Scholars have also linked health hazards to packaging containing packaged foods, due to the chemical substances present, such as bisphenol A. Produced since the 1960s, it is widely used in industrialized countries, for example in the production of the polycarbonate plastics, food containers and resins that make up the internal protective coating found in most food and beverage cans. It can also be found in the thermal paper of receipts or in dental devices. Other contributing factors to cancer are additives and dyes, typically found in processed foods of everything from cookies to canned beans.

Prevention strategies

“Sodium nitrate is also used to preserve processed and ultra-processed meat and poultry products. Some studies have suggested that this compound may increase the risk of cancer,” said Nathalie Kliemann, lead author of the study and researcher at University College London. “This study provides additional evidence indicating that replacing processed and ultra-processed foods with equal amounts of low-processed foods could be an important goal in public health cancer prevention strategies,” she said. Given the most recent data from 2001, the researchers warn that the real risks may have been underestimated, as consumption of processed foods increases year on year.







