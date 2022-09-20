A result that is maintained over time, allowing psoriasis sufferers to live better. This is guaranteed by deucravacitinib, a drug that blocks the action of tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2), a substance involved in the inflammatory process that supports the development of psoriasis. This is demonstrated by the new two-year results of the long-term extension study POETYK PSO, which involved adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, presented at the recently concluded Congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.

“The reality we are seeing is that both dermatologists and patients with psoriasis have identified the need for more effective and tolerable oral therapies, as psoriasis is a chronic, immune-mediated systemic disease associated with severe comorbidities,” said Dr. Mark Lebwohl, MD, Dean of Clinical Therapeutics of the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai (New York); Dr. Lebwohl is also a member of this study’s Publication Steering Committee. “These new long-term results, which show lasting efficacy of up to two years of continuous treatment, further support the use of deucravacitinib once daily in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and address the need for options. more effective oral therapeutics “.

psoriasis

Psoriasis is a chronic systemic disease, involving the immune system, which substantially impairs patients’ health, quality of life and productivity in the workplace. In its various forms, psoriasis affects at least 100 million people worldwide, including approximately 14 million in Europe and 7.5 million in the United States. About a quarter of psoriasis patients have moderate to severe forms. Up to 90% of patients with psoriasis have the vulgar form, or plaque psoriasis, characterized by distinct oval or round plaques typically covered with whitish scales. Although effective systemic therapies are available, many patients with moderate to severe psoriasis are inadequately treated or even untreated and are dissatisfied with current therapies. People suffering from psoriasis report an impact on emotional well-being, which affects personal and professional relationships, causing a deterioration in the quality of life. Psoriasis is associated with several comorbidities that affect patients’ well-being, such as psoriatic arthritis, cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, obesity, diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, and depression.

“These two-year follow-up data demonstrate the lasting efficacy of deucravacitinib and its potential to provide clinically relevant long-term improvement in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis,” says Jonathan Sadeh, MD, MSc, senior vice president of Immunology and Fibrosis Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. “At Bristol Myers Squibb, we are committed to exploring cutting-edge science to improve the care of people with severe immune-mediated diseases and are focused on continuing our research on deucravacitinib and other new molecules from our vast and diverse portfolio.” .