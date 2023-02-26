Home Health Even the university teachers are with the principal of the Michelangiolo high school in Florence: “Hers is not politicization”
Even the university teachers are with the principal of the Michelangiolo high school in Florence: “Hers is not politicization”

Even the university teachers are with the principal of the Michelangiolo high school in Florence: “Hers is not politicization”

After the solidarity of high school teachers, principals and many students, university teachers also sided with the school director who intervened with a letter on the affair of the Michelangelo high school in Florence. I’m over 450 and come from all over Italy. Have signed a supporting document a Annalisa Savino who, in a circular, had written: «The fascism in Italy it was not born with large gatherings of thousands of people. He was born on the edge of any sidewalk, with the victim of a beating for political reasons it was left to its own devices by indifferent passers-by». The Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara had replied, speaking of “ridiculous statements” and of a “completely improper” initiative, also opening up the hypothesis of possible disciplinary sanctions against the principal. Statements that have given rise to opposition parties, up to the request for the resignation of the minister.

Letter from university professors

The initiative was started by some professors from the University of Palermo. In the letter there is no explicit reference to the words of Valditara. Rather, it reiterates theabsence of polarization in the text of the principal. “As university professors – reads the document – we wish to express our total approval of the content of the letter” from Professor Savino, who, the professors continue, had the “clear intent to raise awareness of the seriousness of the event”. «The contents of this letter do not appear in any part vitiated by an alleged “politicisation” or exploitation of the event as they refer to the principles of social commitment and correctly invite to abhor violence, arrogance and indifference towards those who use it”. “The pedagogical value of these references, in the opinion of the writer – conclude the university professors – is a powerful message that cannot fail to be grasped by anyone who really cares about the fate of the primary function of Italian educational institutions”.

