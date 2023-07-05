Even the voice of patients in the search for future drugs: first step in Italy

Listen to the audio version of the article

Measuring not only the efficacy and safety of a new drug, but also the physical and mental impact that therapy has on the patient. As? By directly collecting his voice already during the experimentation of a new treatment through the so-called “Pros”, the Patient reported outcomes that are already used in the USA by the FDA (the Food and drug administration) and in part also by the European Medicines Agency ( the Emma). Italy is also starting to take its first steps: in recent days a manifesto was presented, developed by representatives of patient and clinic associations and shared with parliamentarians from all sides who pledged to introduce Pros in our country as tool for deciding the approval, but also the price and reimbursement of a medicine.

The manifesto on the «Pros» of patient and clinician associations

Six commitments brought to the attention of politics and institutions by the «PRO4all» working group born in 2021 with the support of Roche with the aim of understanding what the impact of the patient’s voice was in clinical research and in the regulatory pathways of authorized drugs with particular reference to Patient reported outcomes (Pro). The group is made up of the Italian Association of Myology (Aim), the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom), the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (Aism), the Federation of Volunteer Associations in Oncology (Favi), the Federation of Italian oncological cooperatives (Ficog), the Italian Society of Neurology (Sins), the Italian Federation of Rare Diseases (Uniamo) and Sda Bocconi University. During a meeting in recent days, the team of experts illustrated the current scenario and the issues to be resolved to a group of parliamentarians, as well as presenting a manifesto that was signed by the politicians present. The goal is to introduce the Pros at a regulatory level, perhaps within the review of the Italian drug agency, Aifa, expected after the summer.

Collect drug data directly from the patient

But what exactly are these «Pros»? The most common definition is that of the American FDA which defines them as “any data on the patient’s state of health that comes directly from the patient himself, without the interpretation of the clinician or other figures”. The measurement of the Pros takes place through tools, scales and questionnaires which, combined with clinical data, provide a more complete picture of the patient’s state of health when using a particular drug. The collection of this data makes it possible to obtain the perspective of the person experiencing the disease regarding a specific treatment, going beyond the clinical data of safety and efficacy traditionally measured by the investigators, and therefore collecting the requests referring to the intangible aspects of the person’s well-being such as physical and cognitive functioning, social burden or mental and emotional well-being.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

