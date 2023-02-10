Healthcare professionals who combine, in a complementary way, solid care skills with the ability to build empathetic relationships with patients and family members. With this aim, the new 1st level Master in “Medical humanities and Narration in Medicine” of Milano-Bicocca, conceived and directed by the teachers Micaela Castiglioni (Department of Education Sciences) Cristina Riva Crugnola (Department of Psychology) e Maria Grazia Strepparava (School of Medicine and Surgery).

The project was born with the desire to train a professional with a multidisciplinary training, who knows how to operate in an increasingly complex context of care and using innovative tools.

Thanks to’use of narrative practices and languages that develop dynamic and flexible ways of thinking and acting, the course wants in fact enhance relational and procedural skills of health professionals, enabling them to read and then critically intervene in different contexts of care.

«In the sphere of the psychological discipline – he underlines Cristina Riva Crugnolaprofessor of dynamic psychology – the Master will deepen the knowledge of the relational and emotional aspects involved in the care relationship, allowing participants to acquire the ability to reflect and “keep in mind” aspects of the experience subjective of their clients inherent in conditions of vulnerability and fragility together with those of their own experience, compared with such conditions. The latter is a skill that has been found to be significant in the facilitate communication and the therapeutic relationship both in the field of prevention and health promotion and in the treatment of acute and chronic pathologies».

«When I train health professionals and ask them if they see an educational dimension in their work… I notice a sort of displacement. And yet, words like “therapeutic education”, “health education”, “prevention”, etc., call into question the pedagogical-educational gaze. – He says Micaela Castiglioniadult and elderly education teacher – The Master, therefore, offers the opportunity to experiment with practices and languages, even symbolic ones, to empower in the professional way of thinking and dynamic action, flexible and contextualisedwhich are indispensable for an effective treatment relationship within which the possibility of an equally effective therapeutic adherence is situated».

«Technological development on the one hand and the reorganization of the care system around the territory and proximity care, require health professionals to sharpen their human sensibilities for an ever better understanding of the “reasons” of the assisted persons. – he concludes Maria Grazia Strepparavaprofessor of clinical psychology – This Master contributes to the acquisition of a perspective centered on the assisted persons, on communication and relationships in the various environments of care».

The Master is in collaboration with Holden Schooll’Brera Academy of Fine Arts, Workshop Theater, San Gerard hospital and the associations Health in the mirror (San Raffaele Hospital), Medicine but Italy (Niguarda Hospital) e A hand to life.

The subscriptions at the first edition of the Master are open up to 11 April 2023. Classes will take place from 26 maggio 2023 until the 25 maggio 2024.