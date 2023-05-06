Home » Evening of Amici 2023, who will be eliminated and the finalists: the previews of the semifinal
by admin
The eighth appointment with Amici’s evening saw the elimination of a singer. The previews leaked from the Amici News Twitter profile and disseminated by Super Guida Tv tell that, after an evening full of challenges and adrenaline, Wax and Aaron will play the ballot in the final while Maddalena has been eliminated.

What happened in the episode of Saturday 6 May 2023: the guests of the Amici evening

The guests of the semifinal are The flight ed Henry Brignano. Also Arise will also perform as a guest. The formula, as we learn from the previews, has completely changed. The teams are no longer on the balcony, but on the side of the track on three tables positioned where the teachers sat with the students. Each team could decide to send a student to the battlefield. The first challenge for the snitch went to Isobel, then to the Zerbi-Cele Team.

The prima some. During the first challenge, Isobel faced Wax: Isobel won. During the second challenge Aaron clashed against Mattia: Mattia won. In the third, hip hop gauntlet between Maddalena and Isobel: Isobel won. The latter goes to the final.

The second some. The snitch goes to the Tod-Arisa team. The first challenge: Mattia against Aaron, Mattia wins. The second challenge: Mattia against Maddalena, Mattia wins. Tod-Arisa get the point and choose to send Mattia to the final.

Al final ballot there go Wax and Aaron. Madeleine has been eliminated. The others, i.e. Isobel, Mattia and Angelina flew to the final.

