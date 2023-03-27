The evening routine is important for many people to calm down and prepare for the coming day. Some routines have an impact on sleep and well-being. From meditation to reading to the right diet – here’s how to optimize your evening ritual.

Many people know the problem: You are lying in bed, your thoughts are circling. You turn from left to right, sometimes on your stomach, then on your back – it’s hard to fall asleep. The next morning you wake up to the ringing of the alarm clock – after what feels like three hours of sleep. Headaches, difficulty concentrating and tiredness accompany you throughout the day. A good night’s sleep is of great importance for physical and mental well-being. What helps? These ten evening routines:

1. Turn off electronic devices



Avoid using electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets or laptops before bed. The blue light emitted by these devices can lower melatonin levels. The result: the body stays awake and the process of falling asleep is disturbed. In addition, surfing the web, reading the news, or watching videos before bed can stimulate the mind and cause stress. As a result, the body cannot fully relax and sleep is less restful. In order to be able to fall asleep better, experts therefore recommend switching off electronic devices at least an hour before bedtime.

Instead of being roused by the waking light of the smartphone, you should look out for special sleep lamps set. The lamps project light onto the ceiling. The patch of light changes size every few seconds, dictating how you should breathe. Controlled breathing is said to help you get tired and fall asleep faster. After some time, the device switches itself off.

2. Relax with yoga or meditation



Yoga and meditation can help calm the mind and relax the body. Through the combination of breathing exercises, gentle body movements and meditation techniques, the body is prepared for a calm and relaxed sleep phase. The production of cortisol, a hormone that causes stress, is reduced and the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone, is stimulated. This helps to promote the body’s natural sleep cycle and achieve a deeper, more restful night’s sleep.

In addition, yoga and meditation can also help reduce fears and worries that often cause us to be unable to fall asleep. Focusing on the breath and the here and now calms the mind and relaxes the body, which can lead to deeper sleep. So grab one Yoga-Matte and prepare your sleep! Instructions and videos on yoga and meditation can be found free of charge in the Internet.

3. Read a calming book



Reading a book can be an effective way to help you fall asleep. By immersing yourself in a story or learning new information, the mind is distracted from everyday worries and fears – the stress level decreases, the body relaxes. However, it is important to choose a book that is not overly exciting or stimulating as this can over-stimulate the body and disrupt sleep.

Instead, choose books that are calming and relaxing, such as fiction or non-fiction. So grab it before you go to sleep”101 essays that will change your life” or “compass for the soul“, than to a murderous Fitzek Roman.

4. Watch your diet



One often-overlooked way to improve sleep is through nutrition. For example, a high-carb meal in the evening can prepare the body for a restful and relaxed sleep phase, as carbs can increase the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter responsible for relaxation and well-being. Foods like bananas, almonds, or oatmeal contain melatonin and tryptophan, both of which can help promote sleep. Melatonin capsules can be used as a supplement. They are also said to help you fall asleep.

However, certain foods should be avoided before bedtime: Caffeinated beverages such as coffee or tea can stimulate the body and disrupt sleep. Heavy, high-fat meals can also put a strain on the body, making you uncomfortable and having trouble sleeping. The timing of the meal also plays a role. It is recommended not to eat for at least two hours before bedtime to give the body enough time to digest the food.

5. A small wellness program in the bathroom



Treat yourself to a bath before you go to bed. A warm bath before bedtime can help relax the body and mind and promote better sleep. The hot water increases the body temperature, which then slowly cools down again.

This process signals the body that it’s time to settle down and can help the sleep cycle occur faster. Muscles relax, the mind soothes, skin is scoured of dirt, oil and dead skin cells—a Peeling can support the process.

6. Prepare the bedroom



Before you go to bed, you should open or ventilate the window and darken the windows. Because: A cool, dark bedroom can help us fall asleep faster and sleep better. The body temperature drops, the body is prepared for sleep.

Darkness is an important factor in the production of melatonin, a hormone that helps us fall asleep and stay asleep. An environment that is too bright or busy can make you feel awake and restless. So lie down blackout curtains or blinds and use ear plugs (if you have to).

7. Get used to a sleep-wake cycle



A regular sleep-wake cycle is an important factor for healthy sleep and can help you fall asleep faster. A regular sleep schedule means going to bed and waking up at the same time every day. This allows the body to develop an internal rhythm that helps it prepare for sleep. However, going to sleep at different times each day disrupts this natural rhythm and can make it harder to fall asleep.

8. Prepare for the next day



Good preparation for the next day can help to reduce stress and hectic and make the day successful. One way is one To-Do-List to create. This way you can concentrate better on the most important tasks the next day and not be distracted by unimportant things.

Such a list helps you to calm down in the evening because you have organized your thoughts and have to worry less about forgotten tasks. Preparing clothes and equipment for the next day can also be helpful. This saves time in the morning and avoids stress because you are not looking for the right clothes or utensils.

9. Keep a journal



Writing down thoughts and feelings can help calm the mind and ensure a restful night’s sleep. By writing down your thoughts and feelings, you can take them out of your head and put them on paper. This allows you to sort and analyze your thoughts and feelings better. For example, you can enter a gratitude journal lead to focus on the positive events of the day.

Stressful thoughts and worries can also be removed from the head and thus create a calm and relaxed basis for falling asleep. Another benefit of journaling is that it provides a kind of mnemonic to remember important events or tasks.

10. Create a soothing atmosphere



A cozy atmosphere can have a major impact on the quality of our sleep. First of all, it is important that the sleeping place is clean and tidy. A cluttered and chaotic environment can cause stress and anxiety, which can negatively impact the process of falling asleep and sleep as well.

Therefore, there should be no objects lying around that could prevent you from falling asleep. Make it a routine to tidy up your bedroom every night. Set out decorations and light candles if needed while you read a book or have a drink in bed Tee drink.

Those: “Geo“, “RKI“

You might also be interested in:

