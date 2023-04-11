Oberberg clinics

The online lecture series of the Oberberg Group, a leading quality network of private specialist and day clinics in the field of psychiatry, psychosomatics and psychotherapy, is starting its fifth round. The first lecture will take place on April 18, 2023. Prof. Dr. dr Matthias J. Müller, Medical Director and CEO of the Oberberg Group, will assume the scientific leadership of the event. On five other evenings, renowned experts will talk about current developments in psychiatry, psychosomatic medicine and psychotherapy. The online lectures in this round will take place live via Zoom on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. They are aimed at medical professionals from all professional groups, but are also open to other interested parties and are free of charge. For the lectures, 2 CME points each for medical and psychotherapeutic training have been requested from the Berlin Medical Association.

“The format of the online lectures is now taking place for the fifth time and has become a fixture in the field of medical training and further education. Top-class speakers provide insights into a wide variety of diseases and therapy approaches in the field of psychiatry, psychosomatics and psychotherapy and always make the lecture series something special,” explains Prof. Dr. dr Matthias J. Muller.

“For the current series of lectures, we were able to win proven, practice-oriented experts in the fields of autism spectrum disorders, medical-therapeutic aspects of cannabis legalization, trans identity in children and adolescents, dissociative disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder in children, adolescents and adults, and ADHD “, says Prof. Mueller.

In the evenings, experts from the Oberberg Group and its Scientific Board will briefly introduce the respective topics and moderate the subsequent discussion, including questions from the virtual audience.

The events at a glance:

Tuesday, 04/18/2023

“Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) Part II: Differential Therapies”

Referent:

Prof. Dr. medical Ludger Tebartz van Elst, Deputy Medical Director and Senior Physician, Clinic for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, Albert-Ludwigs-University Freiburg

Moderator:

Prof. Dr. medical Stefan Röpke, Medical Director and Chief Physician, Oberberg Specialist Clinic Berlin Brandenburg and Oberberg Day Clinic Kurfürstendamm, and Medical Director, Oberberg Specialist Clinic Potsdam

Tuesday, 05/02/2023

“Psychiatric and Psychotherapeutic Aspects of Cannabis Legalization”

Speaker:

Prof. Dr. medical Falk Kiefer, Medical Director, Clinic for Addiction and Addiction Medicine, Central Institute for Mental Health (ZI) Mannheim

PD dr re. of course Eva Hoch, Senior Psychologist and Supervisor, Clinic for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich

Moderator:

PD dr medical Andreas Jähne, Medical Director, Oberberg Specialist Clinic Rhein-Jura and Oberberg Day Clinic Lörrach

Tuesday, 05/16/2023

“Trans Identity in Children and Adolescents: Prevalence and Evidence”

Referent:

Prof. Dr. medical Florian Zepf, Head of the Clinic for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Psychosomatic Medicine and Psychotherapy, Jena University Hospital

Moderator:

dr medical Janin Buchholz, Head Physician, Oberberg Specialist Clinic Marzipanfabrik

Tuesday, 05/30/2023

“Dissociative Disorders – Theory and Practice”

Referent:

Prof. Dr. medical Christian Schmahl, Medical Director, Clinic for Psychosomatics and Psychotherapeutic Medicine, Central Institute for Mental Health (ZI) Mannheim

Moderator:

PD dr phil. Lars Hölzel, senior psychologist and scientific director, Oberberg Parkklinik Wiesbaden Schlangenbad and Oberberg day clinic Frankfurt am Main

Tuesday, 06/13/2023

“Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Children, Adolescents and Adults – State of the Art”

Speaker:

PD dr medical Andreas Wahl-Kordon, Medical Director, Oberberg Specialist Clinic Black Forest and Deputy Medical Director, Oberberg Day Clinic Lörrach

Prof. Dr. medical Dipl.-Psych. Susanne Walitza, Director of the Clinic for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, Psychiatric University Clinic in Zurich

Moderator:

dr medical Tobias Freyer, Medical Director, Oberberg Parkklinik Wiesbaden Schlangenbad and Oberberg Day Clinic Frankfurt am Main

Tuesday, 06/27/2023

“ADHD in adulthood – state of the art ”

Speaker:

Prof. Dr. medical Alexandra Philipsen, Director, University Hospital Bonn

Moderator:

dr medical Andrea Stippel, Medical Director and Chief Physician, Oberberg Specialist Clinic Konraderhof

An overview of the individual online lectures including information on registration can be found under the following link:

Inquiries to: [email protected]

Those interested can find the recorded presentations from the previous series of events in the media library of the Oberberg Group. https://www.oberbergkliniken.de/veranstaltungsreihe-pandemie-und-psyche/mediathek

About the Oberberg Group: The Oberberg Group, headquartered in Berlin, is a clinic group founded more than 30 years ago with a large number of specialist and day clinics in the field of psychiatry, psychosomatics and psychotherapy at various locations in Germany. In the clinics of the Oberberg Group, adults, adolescents and children are treated in individual, intensive and innovative therapy settings. In addition, there is a Germany-wide network of Oberberg City Centers, corresponding therapists and self-help groups.

