Evergrande returns to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, plunges to -87.88% – Latest hour

Evergrande, the Chinese real estate giant in very serious financial and management difficulties, returns to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after a 17-month suspension and registers an initial drop of 87.88%, slipping to 0.20 Hk dollars. The subsidiary active in electric cars, Evergrande Nev, rose by 3.10%, while the one operating in the management of real estate services, Evergrande Services, gained 5.8%.

