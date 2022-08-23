Fast Travel Games presents Everslaught Invasion, aMeta Quest 2The developed VR action game will be showing its full version to the public for the first time at Gamescom 2022.

The game puts you in the shoes of a cleric organization of warriors trying to stop the unstoppable advance of a zombie-like horde of corrupters. The game can be played in co-op mode alone or with another Meta Quest 2 user, and will feature a deep progression system and frantic movement thanks to the use of an extendable grappling hook. Of course, there’s also an extensive arsenal of melee and ranged weapons that can be used depending on which of the three different character classes you choose: Warrior, Rogue or Vanguard.

We look forward to bringing you more details in the coming days, when we will experience Everslaught Invasion firsthand at the Cologne Fair.

Below are some screenshots from the game, along with a trailer.