Home Health Everslaught Invasion, a single-player or cooperative action game for Meta Quest 2
Health

Everslaught Invasion, a single-player or cooperative action game for Meta Quest 2

by admin
Everslaught Invasion, a single-player or cooperative action game for Meta Quest 2

Fast Travel Games presents Everslaught Invasion, aMeta Quest 2The developed VR action game will be showing its full version to the public for the first time at Gamescom 2022.

The game puts you in the shoes of a cleric organization of warriors trying to stop the unstoppable advance of a zombie-like horde of corrupters. The game can be played in co-op mode alone or with another Meta Quest 2 user, and will feature a deep progression system and frantic movement thanks to the use of an extendable grappling hook. Of course, there’s also an extensive arsenal of melee and ranged weapons that can be used depending on which of the three different character classes you choose: Warrior, Rogue or Vanguard.

We look forward to bringing you more details in the coming days, when we will experience Everslaught Invasion firsthand at the Cologne Fair.

Below are some screenshots from the game, along with a trailer.

Everslaught Invasion
Everslaught InvasionEverslaught Invasion
See also  Those with swollen, painful and stiff knees should pay close attention to this chronic disease that is too often underestimated

You may also like

Are you looking for a romantic relationship? See...

Will Italy become the country of robots? We...

PS VR2 will go on sale early next...

Test medicine 2022: tools for DSAs

Cut and sew with DNA? All the risks...

Will Italy become the country of robots? We...

Smallpox of monkeys, cases are growing in Italy:...

Ecoansia, what it is and why we need...

From data centers to exascale machines, the future...

Sony confirms PlayStation VR 2 will be officially...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy