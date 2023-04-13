Demographic strategy, introduction: “Demographic change will radically change Germany in the coming decades. We are getting older, we are fewer and our society is becoming more diverse. The question is not whether something will change, but how and what we make of it. What does this development mean for each individual and for our country as a whole?”

With four overarching goals and fields of action, the federal government is setting the course for demographic policy in the coming years: strengthening economic growth potential, promoting social and societal cohesion, promoting equal living conditions in the regions and ensuring solid finances for the state’s ability to act. With its legislative processes and initiatives, the Federal Ministry of Health is significantly involved in the implementation of these strategic goals. The focus is on the areas of health promotion, nursing and medical care:

Act to Strengthen Prevention and Health Promotion (Prevention Act – PrävG)

Avoid before treatment – this principle is the guiding principle of the Prevention Act. Prevention helps to keep people healthy, even as they get older. The Act to Strengthen Prevention and Health Promotion (Prevention Act – PrävG), which came into force in July 2015, strengthens health promotion in all areas of life – from daycare to school and the workplace to nursing homes. The law will also further develop the early detection examinations for children, young people and adults and improve vaccination protection.

Law to strengthen care in statutory health insurance (GKV Care Strengthening Act)

To create or maintain equivalent living conditions in the regions by ensuring comprehensive medical care, the law to strengthen care in statutory health insurance (GKV Care Strengthening Act) creates the conditions for this. The law provides further incentives for doctors to establish themselves in rural areas, strengthens general practitioner care and enables hospitals in underserved areas to be involved in medical care.

Law on the Reform of the Structures of Hospital Care (Hospital Structure Law – KHSG)

The law to reform the structures of hospital care (Hospital Structure Act – KHSG) will provide further positive impetus for medical care in rural areas: Its aim is to prepare the hospital landscape for the challenges of demographic change and for new treatment options and to improve the quality of medical to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Law for Secure Digital Communications and Applications in Healthcare (E-Health Law)

Another contribution to ensuring comprehensive medical care is the use of telemedicine. The draft law for secure digital communication and applications in healthcare (e-health law) passed by the federal cabinet in May contains an overall plan for the timely introduction of a data highway in healthcare, the so-called telematics infrastructure, which will enable faster and more secure transmission of patient data. This makes it the basis for many optimizations in the health sector. This includes more efficient discharge management after the hospital stay through the rapid electronic transmission of patient information to the general practitioner. Tele-consultation, which supports diagnosis and therapy by the doctor treating you, is also possible thanks to health telematics. The draft law also provides that medication plans and emergency data can be called up directly via the electronic health card.

Act to Improve Hospice and Palliative Care (Hospice and Palliative Care Act – HPG)

In April 2015, the federal government passed a draft law to improve hospice and palliative care in Germany (Hospice and Palliative Care Act – HPG). The aim of the law is to establish a nationwide supply of hospice and palliative care. In our society, people who are seriously ill need the best possible care and support.

The implementation of the goal of “promoting social cohesion” depends heavily on the conditions under which older, very old and, above all, people in need of care live and how they are integrated into society. That is why one of the priorities of the Federal Ministry of Health is to improve care.

First law to strengthen nursing care and to change other regulations (First Act to Strengthen Nursing – PSG I)

With the first Care Strengthening Act, which came into force on January 1, 2015, the federal government is strengthening support for people in need of care and their families. The law brings performance improvements in home and inpatient care amounting to around EUR 2.4 billion. In addition, a care provision fund will be set up to provide for the time when the baby boomer cohorts reach the age of care.

Second Care Strengthening Act (PSG II)

The second Act to Strengthen Long-Term Care will reframe the concept of the need for long-term care and initiate a change of perspective in long-term care insurance. A new assessment procedure and classification into five care levels instead of three care levels will enable more differentiated care for those in need of care. People with dementia will then be just as entitled to long-term care insurance benefits as people with physical disabilities. Advice will be strengthened, and the quality check and presentation of care facilities will be improved. The draft law was passed in August 2015 and is now being discussed in the Bundestag.

“Training and qualification campaign for geriatric care”

The growing number of older and very old people requires specialists for nursing and medical care. This is where the “training and qualification offensive for geriatric care” comes in, which is supported by the Federal Government together with the federal states and associations. The initiative aims to promote training and further education in geriatric care and to increase the attractiveness of the professional and employment field. A law to realign nursing education, the Nursing Professions Act, is in preparation. It is intended to modernize nursing training and create a uniform job profile for nursing the elderly, the sick and children.

“Alliance for People with Dementia”

Another initiative of the Federal Ministry of Health together with the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs and all design partners within the framework of the demographic strategy is the “Alliance for People with Dementia”. It aims to pool the strengths of all those responsible for people with dementia. The design partners of the Alliance for People with Dementia have drawn up the “Together for People with Dementia” agenda, in which 155 measures have been agreed. Of these, 136 already have concrete initiatives and projects.

Other pilot projects to support people with dementia and their families are being funded and evaluated by the federal government as part of the “Future Workshop on Dementia”.