In 2021, an average of 1,313 people went to the emergency room for psychiatric diseases every day in Italy. 3.3% of the total number of accesses, up from 3.2% in 2020 and 3.1% in 2019.

But only 14.6% turned into hospitalization, of which more than half in psychiatry. This is the data from which to start for an initial reflection on the new data contained in the Mental Health Report Year 2021, just published by the Ministry of Health.