The little one is 6 years old suffering from Moebius syndrome, but the operator made available by the health company is unable to provide assistance. And now they ask for help: We can’t take it anymore

Since the school year started every day, from 8 to 13, his parents go to kindergarten with him. In the sense that they take turns, stationed in the courtyard or in the teachers’ classroom, ready to intervene in case he needs their life-saving maneuver. They are Riccardo and Elisa, they live in Rossano Veneto, and they are the parents by Ettore, a 6-year-old boy suffering from a very rare disease: Moebius syndrome. Pathology that involves paralysis of the facial nerves, due to which he has a tracheostomy and Peg (Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy).

Despite the disease, Ettore is a child with a great desire to live. For him to attend the fundamental school. My son has no cognitive impairment and contact with other children helps him a lot also to cope with the disease. Attending them every day has already allowed him to make enormous progress. Unfortunately, at times it may happen that Ettore, while moving, removes the cannula that allows him to breathe. Hence the need for someone to always be ready to re-cannulate it within a few minutes. We attended a course – say the parents – and we are able to do that maneuver. At home it has already happened a few times.

And here comes the painful notes. Why is there no health care that Ettore might need in the kindergarten? Why should parents have to sacrifice work to be ready to intervene? Riccardo's father is an entrepreneur, while his mother (a former heptathlon blue among other things) assistant chief of the penitentiary police in Padua. I had to take time off work to allow my son to go to school. Ettore's parents did everything they could to ensure that the public authorities provided their son with adequate assistance, but they found themselves faced with what they call a rubber wall. My son is a child like any other – his mother gets excited – attending school is his right that no one can deny him. But it's not possible that to do it we have to do it practically by ourselves.

To tell the truth, the Aulss 7 of Bassano del Grappa made available to Ettore delle Oss (Social Health Operators). But the singular thing that, unfortunately, not able to perform that life-saving maneuver on the cannula that the child might need. Maneuver that the parents, on the other hand, are able to perform, after having completed an adequate training course. But is it possible? Just like this — the parents argue — the Oss, poor things, have no faults. We also understand that they are afraid to do that maneuver, but we wonder why no one has to do it properly. And so if Ettore still wants to continue attending kindergarten, his parents must be practically his nurses. A situation even more incomprehensible if you consider that everything happens in a region, the Veneto, which is considered to be at the forefront of healthcare.

Hence the battle of Riccardo and Elisa who presented a warning to the Aulss 7 which did not even answer us. We also asked the mayor and the regional health councilor, but nothing changed. They washed their hands telling us that everything is delegated to Aulss. Recently they have also involved the Nobody Excluded Association of Milan which assists families with children with disabilities. They also presented an urgent appeal to the Court of Vicenza. Theirs is also a battle for all children like Ettore. There are many families experiencing similar problems to ours. In the province of Treviso alone there will be over one hundred. We want other parents to take courage too. Many families, faced with the difficulties they encounter, often give up sending their children to school, for fear of losing even the little assistance they have.