Every emergency doctor will be able to become a family doctor for a thousand patients – breaking latest news

A first patch to the problem of the shortage of family doctors is the amendment to the INPS decree law definitively approved on Wednesday in the Senate, signed by Marta Schifone, Fdi.

Each medical guard will be able to follow up to a thousand patients. Translated into numbers, it means that at least 1.5 million citizens will go under the wings of basic assistance.

Continuity of care

This is great news for Tommasa Maio, care continuity secretary of Fimmg, the doctors’ union, because it confirms the “effectiveness” of these figures in the care network who come into play at night and on holidays when colleagues dismount. A circuit called «continuity of care».

The shortage

The publication in the Official Gazette is only expected to ensure an initial refreshment for a category that estimates the shortage of family doctors at almost 3 thousand units, calculating that many studies are already “sold out” having 1500 patients in charge, the maximum allowed.

Damage contained

Until 2006, the amendment envisages the possibility for doctors in the so-called single role with a 24-hour assignment (former medical guards) to receive up to 1,000 people in their offices. A provision that according to Di Maio “is very important to contain the damage of the lack of planning and the inertia of some regions that are late in publishing the tenders for the training of new recruits”.

The minister

The Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci also spoke of the urgency of “recruiting” medical and non-medical health workers on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Agenas, the agency linking the ministry and the Regions, at the forefront of the process of creating homes and hospitals of communities: “I don’t believe many of the numbers that are disseminated” on the public health system, said the minister, also referring to waiting times for tests and visits (“700 days and more for a mammogram. Well …”).

Primary care

The primary care reform, financed by the PNRR, provides for the creation of 1,350 community homes, structures designed to absorb less serious patients and lighten the work of the emergency rooms.

They will work with the presence of general practitioners, nurses and specialists.

Personnel expenses are not part of the PNRR fund but are borne by the State and the 1.7 billion expected include the 250 million for the new agreement contract with general medicine. Also funded 900 scholarships a year for incoming young people.

