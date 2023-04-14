Hamburg – Read it here Foundation letter April 2023 of the Health Foundation:

Specialist practices are apparently particularly popular with investors

The debate about private investments in the healthcare system continues: In addition to the health ministers of the federal states, the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds is also demanding stricter requirements. We asked doctors whether they had ever received an offer to buy a practice and how they reacted. In addition, we have in one Ad-hoc survey determines which practices are in the focus of investors.

Study: Physicians see the healthcare system as hardly digitized

The outpatient service providers rate the degree of digitization in the German healthcare system as even lower than in the previous year. As early as 2022, more than half of the respondents in our study did not see the healthcare system digitized at all or to a lesser extent. The Comparison as well as the current results presents Christoph Dippe, CEO of the Health Foundation, on April 26th at the DMEA in Berlin before.

New chairwoman at the Health Promotion Association

The Association Foundation Health Promotion Community has had a new chair since February 23, 2023 in Alexandra Köhler, Head of Public Relations at the Health Foundation. She takes over the position from general practitioner Dr. medical Jessica Hinteregger-Männel.

Economic medical climate in the first quarter of 2023: Things are looking up!

The economic mood in outpatient care improved in the first quarter of 2023: The medical climate surveyed by the Health Foundation rose by 10.8 points – in the medical professions by 7.2 points, and in the case of health professionals by as much as 15.3 Points. Read the full results here.

The hospital reform – the mega topic at the DRG forum

DRG reform, advance financing, federal-state pact – more than 1,600 participants discussed these topics of hospital reform on March 30th and 31st. Florian Albert, editor-in-chief of “f&w lead and manage in hospitals” and moderator of the congress, mentions here his personal highlights.

Medical reputation survey to start soon

Which colleague would doctors allow themselves to be treated by? We ask these questions to the medical profession at the Medical Reputation Survey. Physicians will shortly receive an individualized link via e-mail with which they can participate and recommend up to five colleagues from the same specialty.

Already knew…?

For almost 20 years, several outpatient doctors have been able to practice in a medical care center (MVZ) in Germany. Since 2015, an MVZ has been allowed to be operated with doctors from different disciplines. There are currently around 5,400 MVZs throughout Germany.

Those: Structure directory of medical care

Precisely informed with the foundation letter

The foundation letter is published about every two months and is tailored to selected target groups. For example, it informs license partners about new service functions for their doctor search. Doctors learn about the latest study results that affect their everyday practice and receive specific tips, for example for your website. For journalists, the foundation letter provides content for their media and information on the journalism prize.

Curious? Subscribe to the foundation letter here.

About the Health Foundation

Knowledge is the best medicine – spurred on by this idea, the Health Foundation campaigns nationwide and independently for transparency and orientation in the healthcare system.

In addition to its statutory tasks, the Health Foundation continuously carries out studies. It records the mood, opinions and experiences of the medical profession and provides research results on current issues.

The basis for numerous services is the structural index of medical care, which the foundation takes great care to keep up to date and constantly develop. The majority of statutory and private health insurance companies obtain information from the directory. The Health Foundation thus supplies around 75 million insured persons in Germany.