Yesterday we told you about the crafting design of Nightingale creatures and their procedural generation and identity, and now we’re back to tell you more about the immediate experience players will have as they embark on their adventures in the dark Victorian fantasy world.Aaryn FlynnCommented on this when talking about the new features showcased at Summer Game Fest, such asRealm Cards。

“The realm card system is our way of connecting players to our procedurally generated system, so we build our terrain and all of our realms procedurally. The realm card is our way of empowering players and giving them agency to let What they will experience as they move through the portals to these realms and continue their adventures in Nightingale.

The new crafting system will also be based on these realm cards and allow us to build almost anything in the game we might need or imagine, and then invite other players to visit our realm.

“You can craft a lot of things. From your weapons, to your gear, to your clothes and everything. All of this is customizable, so you can change colors and things like that. But beyond crafting, there’s also There are buildings, so you’ll be encouraged to build as a survival crafting game, harvest resources, and build whatever you want. Our building system has a lot of flexibility and can be designed and shaped the way you want For your building, we offer you many, many tile sets that you will recognize and that will make your estate look exactly how you want it.