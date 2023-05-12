Every third child is overweight

Almost every third child of primary school age in Europe is overweight or obese. This is pointed out by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the occasion of the establishment of a political network for the prevention of obesity among children in Zagreb. Data like this paints an alarming picture – and the number of children affected is expected to continue to increase.

Among other things, the WHO refers to the European Obesity Report 2022, which the organization published a good year ago. According to this, more than half of the adults in Europe are overweight. It is 29 percent for boys aged seven to nine years and 27 percent for girls of the same age. People with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of more than 30 are considered obese, overweight begins with a BMI of over 25. The BMI is calculated from height and weight.

The wives of 16 European heads of state and government now want to counteract the problem under the leadership of Croatian First Lady Sanja Music-Milanovic. They adopted a statement in Zagreb this week that provides policy recommendations to reverse the rapid rise in childhood obesity. “Our children are increasingly growing up in environments that make it very difficult for them to eat well and be active. This is a root cause of the obesity epidemic,” said WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge.

