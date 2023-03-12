Every third man comes too early. Around 30 percent of men report premature ejaculation, international scientists now write in a new study that they publish in the specialist magazine „Trends in Urology & Men’s Health“ published. Other studies provide even higher estimates, ranging from 30 to 83 percent of men are affected. These large differences stem from the fact that there is no clear definition of premature ejaculation.

Researchers are looking for ways to stop premature ejaculation

The international research team has set itself the task of finding methods that men can use to prevent premature ejaculation – and all without medication.

They examined the data of around 3500 participants from a total of over 50 studies. They discover that there are also a number of non-drug methods to prevent premature ejaculation. These included about

Sexualtherapie

couples therapy

short-term therapy

physical therapy

acupuncture and

physical activity.

Physical activity increases the time it takes to ejaculate

For example, when it comes to physical activity, the researchers noticed that 30-minute walk 5 times a week affected the time to ejaculation (latency period) just as much as taking dapoxetine, a drug that delays the ejaculation reflex.

The study also found that they were helpful Yoga and regular pelvic floor exercises. The latter led the subjects for fifteen sessions of 45 minutes each – and they increased the latency from one minute to three minutes on average.

What can be behind premature ejaculation

According to Jochen Hess, there are many triggers for premature ejaculation. As the deputy director of the urological clinic at the University Hospital in Essen writes in an article on FOCUS online, about men are involved

multiple sclerosis

diabetes and

spinal cord injuries

to the risk group. Urology professor on ejaculation disorders – under three minutes it gets critical: that helps men when the climax comes too early

Operations in the back of the abdomen or on the rectum could also affect important nerves. In addition, hormonal imbalances, infections of the prostate, testicles or urethra could lead to ejaculation disorders. Or a shortened foreskin frenulum.

Hess names other favorable factors