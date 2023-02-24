Home Health “Every two minutes a pregnant or childbirth woman dies”
“Every two minutes a pregnant or childbirth woman dies”

The WHO data does not leave much room for interpretation: a woman dies every two minutes due to complications during pregnancy or childbirth. So, although deaths have dropped by a third in 20 years, according to a report by the World Health Organization and other United Nations agencies, that of maternal mortality rates is still a scourge. Deaths fell significantly between 2000 and 2015, but remained largely stagnant between 2016 and 2020, and even reversed in some territories.

The average of maternal mortality – The overall maternal mortality rate fell by 34.3% over a 20-year period: from 339 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births in 2000 to 223 maternal deaths in 2020. However, WHO explains. that means nearly 800 women died a day in 2020, or about one every two minutes. In 20 years, Belarus has seen the largest decline of 95.5%, while Venezuela has seen the largest increase.

Numbers on the rise in the US – Between 2000 and 2015, the record increase was recorded in the United States. The report found that between 2016 and 2020, maternal mortality rates decreased in just two of eight UN regions: in Australia and New Zealand by 35% and in Central and South Asia by 16%.

Reversing the trend is possible – “While pregnancy should be a time of immense hope and a positive experience for all women, it is tragically still an incredibly dangerous experience for millions of people around the world,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “These new statistics reveal the urgent need to ensure that every woman and girl has access to essential health services and that they can fully exercise their reproductive rights.”

