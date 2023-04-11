Home Health »Every woman can significantly reduce her risk of breast cancer«
»Every woman can significantly reduce her risk of breast cancer«

Ms. Wülfing, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women. More than 17,000 women die from it every year, and more than 70,000 are diagnosed. Why is the female breast so vulnerable?
Wulfing: Despite all the research, this has not been finally clarified to this day. Prostate carcinoma is the most common type of cancer in men – it also affects an organ that is subject to hormonal influences. Hormones may therefore play a major role. Both breast and prostate cancer are also types of cancer that are more common in old age than in young age. Increasing age is the greatest risk factor. Most patients are between 50 and 70 years old at the time of the disease. But: Almost every fourth person affected is younger than 55 years when they are diagnosed with breast cancer.

