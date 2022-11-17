from Margaret DeBac

The demonstration under the Ministry of Health organized by the Simeu company: The emergency must be considered strenuous work. The Anac: A decree to control the salaries of token holders

Emanuele Guglielmetti director of the emergency room of the San Camillo hospital is 61 years old and has been a permanent emergency worker for 40 years: I dreamed of doing this in life, I didn’t think there was any other way to be a true doctor. That’s why I’m still here, in love with my job, willing to cover night shifts. Guglielmetti one of the white coats who peacefully took to the streets on Thursday morning in front of the Ministry of Health in Rome.

Golden medicine They call it Golden Medicine, the medicine that makes the difference between life and death, the one that manages the most critical moments of the disease. They demand attention, crushed by numbers. In Italy there are 5000 units missing, personnel stripped from a continuous haemorrhage linked to sacrifices and the risk of being on the front line. We are afraid, says Paolo Daniele, rescuer at the Pertini hospital in Rome. A quarter of the professionals who emigrate to private clinics or freelancers are replaced by personnel not employed by the public health service under atypical contracts. Freelancers, continuity of care doctors (medical guard) territorial emergency, non-specialists supplied by cooperatives to which the local health authorities turn to plug the leak.

No substitutions Simeu, the Italian company of emergency-urgency medicine, denounces: 3 quarters of the missing professionals remain in fact not replaced, causing a significant increase in the workload of colleagues in service. This profession is unappetizing. To bring it back into vogue among young people in specialist training, we need incentives, a guarantee of security, career prospects, a reward system. In Venice, 70 positions have been banned, with only 4 new hires. The same happens in all Italian cities. See also Yellow Line: PalaVesuvio Palestra C inaugurated

Cubans on staff At the CTO of Naples, the director of the emergency room Mario Guarino is one of the few who can smile: Thanks to the Calabria decree we can take the residents who stop, they don’t run away. Fortunately in Campania it is not allowed to take token holders. Coin holders are increasingly present in the system. Just arrived in Civitavecchia, among others, a young doctor of Cuban nationality. A dramatic figure concerns the deaths of frail patients who stay in the emergency room for at least 24 hours, a much longer time than that envisaged for an emergency diagnostic-clinical procedure.

Tiresome work According to an estimate by Simeu, based on a sample of hospitals, at least 18,000 elderly people per year reach the end of their lives in our centers in an environment that is certainly not suitable. They would need specific and dignified assistance which unfortunately they cannot find. A representation of Simeu, with the president Fabio De Iaco, was received by the minister Orazio Schillaci. Among other things, it was asked to recognize the work of the emergency room as strenuous.

Congruous pieces Speaking of token holders, Anac, the anti-corruption authority, wrote to the minister on the question of the salaries recognized for these figures, which are very high in proportion to the remuneration of the structured workers. The president Giuseppe Busia points out that the healthcare companies are induced to award contracts to ensure certain services, as well as to pay particularly high fees, even if the lowest price is the criterion of choice. Busia is also asking the Ministry of the Economy for a ministerial decree that sheds light and provides criteria on the congruity of prices. In recent months Anac has received requests for an opinion on the fairness of the engagement of day doctors in sensitive departments. See also OMICRON 2, the new variant has arrived in 9 Italian regions. Symptoms and differences with Omicron 1 »ILMETEO.it