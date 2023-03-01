Beauty will save us! No, indeed culture will save us! Or, better yet, a protein will save us! Not infrequently, a “salvation” is identified here and there. Giving ourselves the benefit of the doubt about the various mirages of salvation, we are witnessing a new port of salvation, the last one: a protein will save us! Well yes, everyone is crazy about proteins! It seems that the world can’t do without proteins and fearing running out of protein, they are willing to do anything, even crushing and grinding crickets or butterflies or worms.