Everyone is crazy about protein ice creams, the latest food deception

After the market launch of puddings, bars and other products boasting a high protein content, it seems that in the summer of 2023 protein ice creams will be the big trend. These promise a limited amount of sugar in the face of a high protein content. But is it really so? We asked nutritionist Marco Ciambotta

Among the novelties of summer 2023 there will be the launch of new ones protein ice cream like those of the Ligurian company Tonitto which has created a line precisely defined “High Protein“. In a statement, he explains that:

The 2023 novelty of the Ligurian company also contains a limited amount of sugar, a high protein content, about 20 grams per package, and is available in vanilla, chocolate, hazelnut and peanut flavours. Proteins are in fact the basis of life itself: they are essential for skin, hair, bones, they produce hormones, allow the immune system to function optimally and, in the case of athletes, they are essential for muscle growth.

In fact, similar products are already on the market produced by other companies, the best known is probably the gelato Go for Fitsold in different flavors in some supermarket chains (but Lidl also has protein ice cream).

But interesting to understand what these products really contain. We went to discover the ingredients for you, this is the list we found online on the Go for Fit website, relating to the peanut flavored ice cream that we will take as an example:

Milk retentate reconstituted and delactosed milk* (product obtained from the concentration of milk proteins by ultrafiltration of milk ed.)

lactose-free reconstituted skimmed milk*

peanut paste (10%)

sugar

polydestrosium

vegetable oil (coconut)

emulsifiers: mono and diglycerides of fatty acids

stabilizers: locust bean gum, guar gum.

*Proteins contained: caseins and whey proteins.

The advertising of the product is keen to underline that it is a lactose-free ice cream rich in proteins”with 30g of protein per jar“. But is 30 protein per jar really that much, considering that when a person eats ice cream they usually get a small portion?

The opinion of the nutritionist

To see more clearly on the matter we asked nutritionist Marco Ciambotta for an opinion. Here’s what he told us:

In recent years, the food industry has been putting thousands of “healthy”-looking products on the market, generally labeled as “light”, “sugar-free”, “zero” or “protein”. It would be enough to read the ingredients and nutritional values ​​to understand what it is a huge food deception useful only to mitigate guilt and increase turnover. Unfortunately, however, these processed pseudo-foods generally have a very low nutritional quality, just think that most “protein” foods contain even less protein than pasta. Assuming the right daily protein quota is certainly essential for health and body composition but, to do so, it is necessary to have a healthy diet without falling into the food deception of fake “protein” products.

What about ice cream?

As for ice cream, it is absolutely possible to eat it in a healthy food structure, even better if it is handcrafted with quality raw materials!

In summary, therefore, better a good homemade ice cream, also considering that the protein variants are not so much. Looking at the nutritional table of the previous product, we notice that the amount of protein in 100 ml is 10.5 gramsless than wholemeal pasta (as in fact Dr. Ciambotta had underlined).

