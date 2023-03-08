Lose weight without diet. All mad about the new anti-obesity drug. Developed and already used against diabetes, semaglutide is now considered the “breakthrough” that will allow us to end the ongoing obesity epidemic. Not only. The new obesity treatment is widely used in the United States even by those who are not obese. In fact, many celebrities are crazy about it and influencers praise its extraordinary slimming effects with posts on Instagram or Tik Tok. Elon Musk also seems to have used it, and today he appears visibly thinner. Semaglutide is so sold out that it has become practically unobtainable in some pharmacies. “Semaglutide, which is administered via an injection a week, is a compound similar to hormones naturally present in our body, called glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP1)”, explains Marco Chianelli, coordinator of the Obesity and Metabolism Commission of the Endocrinologists Association. “The drug not only regulates the metabolism, but acts on the main causes of obesity: it reduces the drive towards food and increases the sense of satiety, resulting in a reduction in caloric intake”, he adds.

Marketed by Novo Nordisk, semaglutide as an anti-obesity treatment was enshrined in a New England Journal of Medicine study, which demonstrated the drug’s ability to cause up to a 20 percent reduction in starting body weight. A few months ago, however, a new study published in Nature Medicine confirmed the efficacy of semaglutide even in the long term. “In the STEP5 study, the researchers confirmed the efficacy of semaglutide in reducing body weight, which is almost three times that of the ‘old’ obesity drugs, and demonstrated in a 2-year follow-up that its efficacy it is long-lasting, underlines Chianelli.

Semaglutide for weight loss without dieting: it has already been approved in Italy

“As long as it is taken, the drug maintains its effectiveness, not only in reducing body weight, but also in improving dyslipidemia, hypertension and blood sugar, which increase cardiovascular risk,” he adds. It is no coincidence that semaglutide was also included in the first guideline “Treatment of overweight and obesity resistant to behavioral treatment in the adult population with metabolic comorbidities”, recently published by the Higher Institute of Health. “The drug has already been approved by the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), but at the moment reimbursement by the National Health Service is not envisaged, contrary to what happens for diabetes”, explains Chianelli. “However, something is moving in the right direction: for the first time a private supplementary health fund – he continues – has recognized partial reimbursement of up to one thousand euros a year. In addition, there is an application filed last year in March in which the reimbursement of drugs for obesity is requested for patients with severe or complicated obesity”.

Semaglutide: towards a new revolution

Meanwhile the industry continues to invest in new drugs that have the same or better effects of semaglutide. The closest to the finish line is the American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly with the anti-diabetic drug tirzepatide. Already approved in the US by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a cure for diabetes, it has been evaluated in various clinical studies and has been confirmed as capable of producing record weight loss, even comparable to surgery. This drug also stimulates Glp-1, along with a hormone called Gip which in turn leads to the secretion of insulin. Also the New England Journal of Medicine has shown that tirzepatide significantly reduces body weight by up to 20 percent, even a little more than the average semaglutide does.

There are also younger companies, such as SirtLife, which in a recent study published in Cells demonstrated that its compound, SIRT500, is able to help prevent some cellular processes associated with obesity, mainly by transforming “fat bad” into “good fat,” that is, into fat that burns calories instead of storing them. Also nicknamed “sport mimicking pill”, SIRT500 is a powerful mix of vitamin D, omega-3, lactoferrin, quercetin, vitamin C, zinc, melatonin and glutathione which, together with some sirtuin activators, such as the synergy between pterostilbene, polytadine and honokiol, appear to be able to replicate the health benefits of exercise. In fact, these substances would be able to activate the so-called “longevity genes”, which produce proteins that promote metabolism. We are therefore very close to a new revolution, in which the fight against extra pounds is not fought only at the table or in the gym, but also with pills and injections.