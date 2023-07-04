Everyone is increasingly stressed: how to understand if the time has really come to say ‘enough’

There are several symptoms that let you know that you are stressed. Find out what they are and the effects of stress on health.

Lo stress it is the physiological response of our body to a situation deemed “excessive” from an emotional, cognitive, physical and social point of view. When you have a lot to do, you’re under pressure, excited, agitated or have performance anxiety, that’s when you start to realize that something is wrong.

Stress is not necessarily a bad thing, on the contrary, for many it is the incentive to do better, give more and commit. Not all of us react to stressful situations in the same way but It is important to know the effects of stress on health they are obvious.

Stress: the symptoms that you shouldn’t underestimate and that make you understand that the time has come to say “enough”

Our body is like a machine: when something is wrong, he lets us know. As? You start to feel unusual pains, which may become frequent. Headaches, stomach discomfort, increased blood pressure, chest pain and sleep disturbances may occur.

If you already suffer from certain conditions, you may notice them worsening. So what to do? Many believe that alcohol, smoking or drug use is the solution. But these are excessive and temporary reliefs that indeed do nothing but hurt you even more. Apparently they make you feel better but in reality they just create an even more stressful condition.

I stress symptoms they are different and sometimes you may not trace them to this cause. Do you think you get headaches because you spent too much time on the PC, underestimate stomach pain, blame the heat if you can’t sleep, and so on? In fact, you should pay attention and note any symptoms you experience that seem unusual to you. Your body is telling you to say “enough”you need to take a break (even if it seems unthinkable to you).

Stress can have gods emotional symptoms come:

agitation, sudden mood changes loss of control, overwhelm difficulty relaxing lack of self-esteem feeling lonely and avoiding others constant worrying depression

I physical symptoms not to be underestimated, however, are:

stomach upset (diarrhoea, nausea, constipation) headache loss of energy muscle aches and tensions chest pain and tachycardia insomnia colds decreased sexual desire agitation and nervousness ringing in the ears colds in the limbs increased sweating dry mouth and difficulty swallowing teeth grinding

If you realize you have one or more of these symptoms, you probably do you are experiencing a stressful situation. The advice is to slow down, take a break from daily tasks (although we know that this is often not possible). Only in this way will you be able to preserve your health and return soon to achieve all your goals with more serenity.

