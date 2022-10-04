from Simona Marchetti

The rapper, current judge of X Factor, has published two IG Stories to update followers on his health conditions: in the first he announced that he had to undergo a diagnostic exam and in the second he shared the positive outcome.

Six months after the removal of the neuroendocrine tumor in the pancreas, Fedez has updated fans on his health condition. And she did it with two IG Stories published within hours of each other. “A nice MRI awaits me (which I don’t particularly like). Send good vibes », we read in fact accompanying the first shot, with the rapper covering his face with his hand and showing his fingers in the classic sign of victory.

“Everything is fine! Thank you very much for all the wonderful messages ”, she wrote instead in the second photo, where you can see the magnetic resonance tunnel and, in the foreground, the two fingers to indicate the success of the diagnostic test. Already in May Fedez had received good news from the histological examination, which revealed that the tumor had not taken the lymph nodes, while at the end of July, before leaving for the holidays with his wife Chiara Ferragni and their two children Leone and Vittoria, he had undergone another routine check-up and again the outcome was favorable.

All signs that give hope that the worst is now behind us and the serene face of the rapper, current judge of the X Factor, as he gently cradles his daughter, giving her a good morning bottle, in the latest Instagram video-story, is the emblem of this serenity finally found for the Ferragnez.