Everything you need to know before buying an Evo car (increasingly sold) from the Dr Italia Group

Il age brand was launched in 2020 as a division of Dr, an automotive company founded in 2006 by Massimo Di Risio in Macchia d’Isernia. Evo presents models derived from vehicles of Chinese origin that undergo slight modifications in Italy. Like Dr vehicles, the Evo models are distinguished by their affordable price. Let’s see more in this article:

Evo 3 is a crossover derived from the Chinese Jac Refine S2, characterized by eco-leather upholstery that also extends to the dashboard, where there is a 9-inch display. The dashboard features a traditional design. The performance is sufficient, provided that the gearbox is used to keep the 1.5-litre engine at optimal rotation speed. THE declared consumption are acceptable for a non-hybrid car. Evo 3 has many standard accessories, but lacks in terms of safety devices. The price starts from 16,900 euros.

Evo 4 is a compact crossover derived from the Chinese Jac S3. The line doesn’t have very balanced proportions, but the internal space is good and the finishes are discreet. The 1.6-litre engine offers sufficient power, but maximum torque is reached at 4500 rpm, so it is necessary to use the gears to obtain greater reactivity, at the expense of fuel consumption and noise. There LPG version allows you to reduce operating costs. The effective 56-litre tank offers satisfactory autonomy. The price starts from 18,900 euros.

Evo 5 is a compact crossover based on the Chinese Baic X3 and revised in detail by Evo. Inside, it features a console oriented towards the driver and satin-finish aluminum-like inserts. The 1.5-litre turbocharged engine should offer a good responsiveness thanks also to the six-speed manual gearbox. By opting for LPG, 7 HP are lost, but the impact is not significant. The LPG version is equipped with the Italian BRC system, with an initial surcharge which is compensated in a few tens of thousands of kilometres. The price starts from 19,900 euros.

Evo Cross 4 is a five-seater pick-up of Chinese origin, twin of the Dr PK8. The main differences are in the front grille, wheels and interior. It features a ladder frame, leaf spring rear suspension, 4×4 traction that can be engaged and a reduction gear, which makes it suitable for tackle even the most demanding routes. Diesel consumption is quite high. The only available customization concerns the colors, including white, black and, for those who want to stand out, electric blue and red. The price starts from 29,900 euros.

Evo cars are derived from Chinese vehicle models, like Jac Refine S2, Jac S3 and Baic X3, but they have been revised and adapted in Italy by the Evo company. They are mainly placed in the compact crossover segment. Sizes vary by model, but generally focus on a compact and versatile offering. They offer a variety of engines, including petrol engines and LPG versions for some variants. Performance and efficiency vary depending on the model and type of engine chosen.

Evo cars have a design characterized by sinuous lines and discreet finishes. The interior can offer adequate comfort and space, with details such as eco-leather upholstery and aluminum-like inserts. They may be equipped with various standard accessories, but they could be lacking in terms of advanced safety devices.

The prices of Evo cars vary according to the model, engines and options chosen, but as we have seen they usually offer a good value for money compared to other cars in their segment.

Evo cars offer a 2 year full warranty with no mileage limitwhich includes coverage of spare parts and labor costs at Evo service centres. An optional Pack Warranty is available at a cost of 520 euros, which extends the total warranty to 5 years or 100,000 kilometres, always with coverage of spare parts and manpower at service centers Evo.

The Evo service center network extends throughout the Italian territory, guaranteeing safety and attention. Each Evo assistance center uses only original spare parts and accessories to maintain high quality standards for the cars.

Available a 24-hour assistance service, which includes towing, replacement car, onward journey, hotel costs and car recovery. All these services are free and included in the Evo car purchase contract.

Chapter, reliability, Evo 3 offers a rich endowment considering the low price, but has some shortcomings in terms of safety. It has only two front airbags and legally required driving assistance devices, such as ESP and ABS, as well as distance sensors and a reversing camera.

Evo 4 instead focuses on almost luxurious elements, including leather enveloping seats, front and rear parking sensors, cameras with 360-degree view, automatic climate control and sunroof. But driver assistance systems are missing such as automatic emergency braking and blind-spot sensors in the mirrors. In Evo 5, all modern electronic driving aids are absent.

