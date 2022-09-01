The nutritionist is the best choice when you want to lose weight, but how to prepare for the first visit and what to expect?

Lose weight and getting fit is the desire of many, but it is not easy to understand how to do it. Often it is not known what to eat and how to behave, what kind of physical activity to practice and how often. The mistake of relying on internet charlatans is just around the corner, but not trusting, in this case, is much better.

When our health is at stake, rely on a professional it’s always the right thing to do especially if it’s something as delicate as losing weight. Even if for a few kilos, in fact, relying on do-it-yourself diets from the web or recommended by the VIP on duty, is never the right choice and can be dangerous.

Weight loss path: how it works and what to expect

But turning to the care of a professional in the sector can be frightening, especially if you do not know what to expect from the first visits and what results you can aspire to achieve in the near future. First of all, nutritionists are professional doctors and they know what they do, so trusting is the first step for a peaceful doctor-patient relationship. Choose the person who inspires you the most by making internet searches accurate or asking for advice.

The first visits will be cognitive: the nutritionist he has to understand who you are, what kind of life you lead, what your health conditions are, if you take it drugs, if you are sporty or sedentary, if you work or are at home … in short, as many information as possible about you that can allow you to create an ad hoc and tailor-made diet for you, sewn on your body and your lifestyle. It will take your measurements and weight to monitor your progress over time and together you will work out the best strategy for you to adopt, which is unique and cannot be described in general.

As for the next path, it all depends on your specific case. If you have to lose a lot of kilos, you can hope for a faster weight loss, since it will take little to change the calorie intake and go into deficit, losing weight. If the pounds you have to shed are few, you need to have a little more patience, but if you rely on the advice of your professional doctor and respect the diet that will give you, the results will come sooner than you think, do not lose heart and always look forward to your goals.