Everything you should know about it!

Chia seeds, flaxseeds, hemp seeds, etc. – the list of superfoods is now endless. But how does losing weight with flea seed shells work? What benefits do they offer? When should you take psyllium husk and what can you prepare with it?

Superfoods have been on everyone’s lips in recent years and new food trends and “fitness-making” foods keep appearing. Unfortunately, losing weight is not an easy task and we all know how frustrating it can be at times. Since ancient times, psyllium husk has been considered a wonderful healing agent and offers numerous health benefits. But are flea seed shells suitable for losing weight? When and how should we take them to get the best possible results?

What are psyllium husks?

Psyllium husks are the seeds of the plantain family Plantago psyllium (shrub plantain), Plantago ovata (buckthorn plantain) and Plantago indica (Indian psyllium). The annual plants originally come from India and Pakistan and even today about 90% of the total production comes from there. Doctors also refer to flea seeds as “psyllium”.

The domestic and European psyllium contain less mucilage (arabinoxylans) and are therefore not a good substitute for Indian psyllium. About 85% of psyllium husks are valuable, soluble fiber that has a mucus-forming effect in the body. When eaten, the mucilage swells and thus ensures better bowel movements. The mucilage also promotes digestion and ensures a longer feeling of satiety – and this is exactly why losing weight with psyllium husks could work.

What are the advantages of psyllium husk?

Not only can psyllium husk help with weight loss, but it also offers various benefits for our overall health. Here’s a quick rundown of why it’s worth including psyllium husk in your diet.

Rich in fiber

We all know that fiber is important for our body. A high-fiber diet prevents constipation, keeps us full for longer and ensures a healthy intestinal flora. Flea seed husks are the absolute front runner among high-fiber foods. They contain a whopping 80 grams of fiber per 100 grams and their thickening effect can regulate bowel movements when consumed regularly.

Flea seed shells for colon cleansing

Before starting a strict diet or fasting, experts advise doing a colon cleanse first. Psyllium husks would be a great choice for this, and since they’re tasteless, they’re easy to incorporate into your diet. In order for the colon cleansing to work, mix psyllium husks with water in a ratio of 1:10 and let the mixture swell for about 10 minutes.

Longer feeling of satiety

With its high fiber content, psyllium husks ensure a longer feeling of satiety. So if you eat the seeds before a meal, they will swell up in your stomach and fill you up faster and for longer. The fiber also ensures that the blood sugar level does not rise too quickly after eating, which in turn can prevent food cravings.

Stimulate digestion

Due to their ability to swell in the intestines and stomach, psyllium husks also stimulate digestion and contribute to a healthy intestinal flora. They ensure that food is passed out of the intestines quickly and without discomfort and can also relieve constipation. Flaseed husks are natural laxatives and can help with annoying bloating and indigestion.

How does losing weight with flea seed shells work?

Unfortunately, you will not lose weight just by eating psyllium husks. However, when combined with a healthy diet, a calorie deficit, and plenty of exercise, seeds can boost metabolism and thus promote weight loss. Flea seed shells can bind up to 50 times their weight in water and ensure a long-lasting feeling of satiety. And with a full stomach, we will logically eat less. The good influence on blood sugar levels also prevents bad food cravings that often ruin our weight loss journey.

Psyllium Husks Nutritional Values

Flea seed shells are particularly low in calories and carbohydrates and are therefore ideal for anyone on a low-carb or keto diet.

Nutritional values ​​per 100 grams:

Calorific value: 213 calories Carbohydrates: 0.3 grams Fat: 2.3 grams Sugar: 0.2 grams Protein: 5.2 grams Fiber: 85.5 grams

How much psyllium husk to take per day?

In order for the body to get used to the change and to avoid possible side effects, it is advisable to start slowly with the intake of psyllium husks. It would be best if you gradually increase the amount on a weekly basis. However, the maximum daily dose for adults is 40 grams and is usually divided into three single doses during the day.

So it is better to start with 10 grams and then gradually increase to 40 grams. Particularly important – so that losing weight with psyllium husks works, you should make sure that you drink enough water. Psyllium husks are available in powder and capsule form. If you find the taste of the powder unpleasant, go for the capsules. In this case you will find the recommended daily dose on the packaging.

When to take psyllium husk?

As a rule, you can consume psyllium husks at absolutely any time of the day. However, if you want to lose weight with it, it is recommended to take the seeds for about 40-50 minutes or in addition to a meal. This gives them enough time to swell up in the stomach and as a result we get full faster. Flea seed husks are most effective for weight loss if you take them in the morning on an empty stomach with plenty of water.

Are any side effects known?

Flea seed shells can help you lose weight, relieve constipation and are valuable fiber. But in some cases side effects can also occur – especially if you exceed the recommended daily dose. Increased fiber intake often leads to severe abdominal pain and flatulence. Dietary fibers are not or not completely broken down in the small intestine or in the stomach and then reach the large intestine. Constipation can occur if you eat the seeds with too little liquid. Even if you suffer from some of the following complaints, you should avoid psyllium husks or consult a doctor first.

Disorders of the salt and water balance Intestinal obstruction Nausea and swallowing disorders Kidney diseases

Losing weight with psyllium husks: recipes to try

Soaking flea seed shells in water to lose weight becomes boring in the long run. Luckily, you can easily incorporate the tasteless seeds into various recipes. How about adding it to your smoothie or overnight oats, for example? Especially in smoothies or porridge, the seeds swell up and thus ensure a longer feeling of satiety. Vegans could use psyllium husks as an egg substitute when baking. And so that it never gets boring, we have three delicious psyllium husk recipes for you that you should try without hesitation.

Low-carb psyllium husk bread

Bread is absolutely taboo in a healthy diet? None! With just 3 grams of net carbs and 127 calories per slice, this psyllium husk bread is perfect for a healthy low-carb breakfast!

Ingredients:

150 grams almond flour 30 grams coconut flour 35 grams ground flaxseed 35 grams psyllium husk 1/2 package baking powder 1/2 package dry yeast 110 grams butter, melted 120 ml boiling water 2 eggs 4 egg whites 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line a loaf tin with baking paper. Whisk together the almond flour, coconut flour, flaxseed, psyllium husk, baking powder, and dry yeast in a large bowl. Bring water to a boil in a kettle or saucepan. Beat egg whites and eggs in a bowl with a whisk for 3-4 minutes and add butter. Add boiling water and apple cider vinegar to the egg mixture and stir well. Add the egg mixture to the dry ingredients and mix with a hand mixer to form a smooth batter. Leave to rest for 2 minutes and lift into the loaf pan. Bake for about 40-45 minutes and let cool completely. Cut into 14 slices and your low-carb bread with psyllium husks is ready!

Low-Carb-Schokopudding

Wonderfully creamy, chocolaty and irresistibly delicious – this low-carb chocolate pudding is the perfect recipe for preparing psyllium husks to lose weight.

Ingredients for 3 servings:

1 can of coconut milk 15 grams of cocoa powder 40 grams of erythritol 10 grams of psyllium husks Raw nuts of your choice for garnish

Preparation:

Place coconut milk, cocoa powder, erythritol, and psyllium husk in a small saucepan and heat over medium-high, stirring occasionally. Increase the heat and cook, stirring constantly, for 1-2 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat and divide the pudding into 3 bowls. Let cool completely and garnish with nuts. Enjoy!

Low-carb pancakes with psyllium husks

Looking for quick and healthy breakfast recipes? Then you should definitely try our low-carb pancakes with psyllium husks! Serve with a chocolate spread or red currant jelly for a fruity touch and you have the perfect summer breakfast.

Ingredients for 6 servings:

4 eggs 4 egg whites 20 grams of psyllium husks 40 grams of cream cheese, full-fat butter for the pan

Preparation:

Place all ingredients except butter in blender and blend until smooth. The batter will be very runny, but that’s okay. Heat some butter in a non-stick pan over medium heat and fry a total of 6 pancakes for 2-3 minutes per side.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

