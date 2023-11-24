Evidence-based medicine between rigor and conflicts – Florence 5 December 2023

9.30

Arrival of participants and registration

10.00-10.10

Opening

Francesco Nonino (Italian Cochrane Center)

10.10-11.20

Session 1. Cure for Alzheimer’s: How reliable is the evidence?

Discussant: Francesco Nonino (Italian Cochrane Center)

Nicola Vanacore (Head of the Dementia Observatory of the Higher Institute of Health)

Followed by a round table with different points of view and discussion with the participants

The regulator’s point of view: Giuseppe Traversa (Department of Pharmacoepidemiology and Pharmacosurveillance – Istituto Superiore di Sanità) The point of view of the clinical neurologist: David Giannandrea (Ausl 1 Perugia) The caregiver’s point of view: Manlio Matera (Aima Firenze – Italian Alzheimer’s Disease Association)

11.20-12.40

Session 2. Oncology therapies. The choice of comparison between non-representative populations and suboptimal treatments

Discussant: Camilla Alderighi (Associazione Alessandro Liberati – Cochrane Affiliate Centre)

Francesco Perrone (Director of the Complex Clinical Trials Structure of the Pascale Cancer Institute of Naples)

Followed by a round table with different points of view and discussion with the participants

The regulator’s point of view: Antonio Addis (Department of Epidemiology, Lazio Regional Health Service, ASL Roma 1)The bioethicist’s point of view: Carlo Botrugno (University of Florence)The patient’s point of view: Maria Grazia Celani (Perugia Hospital) The point of view of the pharmaceutical industry: Photios Loupakis (Oncologist, researcher)

12.40-13.40

Lunch

13.40-15.00

Session 3. How to evaluate and finance new antibiotics?

Discussant: Francesco Venturelli (Italian Association of Epidemiology)

Nicola Magrini (ASL Romagna)

Followed by a round table with different points of view and discussion with the participants

The infectious disease specialist’s point of view: Sergio Mezzadri (AUSL-IRCCS of Reggio Emilia)

The methodologist’s point of view: Marina Davoli (Italian Center Grade)The point of view of the drug industry: Andrea Pitrelli (Shionogi)The pharmacist’s point of view: Silvana Urru (Trento Hospital)

15.00-16.20

Session 4. What is the role of EBM in end-of-life pathways?

Discussant: Teresa Cantisani (Cochrane Neurological Field, Perugia)

Sandra Vernero (Choosing wisely Italy)

Followed by a round table with different points of view and discussion with the participants

The bioethicist’s point of view: Carlo Botrugno (University of Florence)The point of view of the general practitioner: Irene Severus (Florence) The palliative care point of view: Silvia Tanzi (Ausl-Irccs Reggio Emilia)The legal point of view: Francesca Ricci (University of Perugia)

16.20-16.30

Conclusions

Alessandro Liberati Association – Cochrane Affiliate Centre

