Evidence-based medicine between rigor and conflicts – Florence 5 December 2023

9.30
Arrival of participants and registration
10.00-10.10
Opening
Francesco Nonino (Italian Cochrane Center)
10.10-11.20
Session 1. Cure for Alzheimer’s: How reliable is the evidence?
Discussant: Francesco Nonino (Italian Cochrane Center)
Nicola Vanacore (Head of the Dementia Observatory of the Higher Institute of Health)
Followed by a round table with different points of view and discussion with the participants
The regulator’s point of view: Giuseppe Traversa (Department of Pharmacoepidemiology and Pharmacosurveillance – Istituto Superiore di Sanità) The point of view of the clinical neurologist: David Giannandrea (Ausl 1 Perugia) The caregiver’s point of view: Manlio Matera (Aima Firenze – Italian Alzheimer’s Disease Association)
11.20-12.40
Session 2. Oncology therapies. The choice of comparison between non-representative populations and suboptimal treatments
Discussant: Camilla Alderighi (Associazione Alessandro Liberati – Cochrane Affiliate Centre)
Francesco Perrone (Director of the Complex Clinical Trials Structure of the Pascale Cancer Institute of Naples)
Followed by a round table with different points of view and discussion with the participants
The regulator’s point of view: Antonio Addis (Department of Epidemiology, Lazio Regional Health Service, ASL Roma 1)The bioethicist’s point of view: Carlo Botrugno (University of Florence)The patient’s point of view: Maria Grazia Celani (Perugia Hospital) The point of view of the pharmaceutical industry: Photios Loupakis (Oncologist, researcher)
12.40-13.40
Lunch
13.40-15.00
Session 3. How to evaluate and finance new antibiotics?
Discussant: Francesco Venturelli (Italian Association of Epidemiology)
Nicola Magrini (ASL Romagna)
Followed by a round table with different points of view and discussion with the participants
The infectious disease specialist’s point of view: Sergio Mezzadri (AUSL-IRCCS of Reggio Emilia)
The methodologist’s point of view: Marina Davoli (Italian Center Grade)The point of view of the drug industry: Andrea Pitrelli (Shionogi)The pharmacist’s point of view: Silvana Urru (Trento Hospital)
15.00-16.20
Session 4. What is the role of EBM in end-of-life pathways?
Discussant: Teresa Cantisani (Cochrane Neurological Field, Perugia)
Sandra Vernero (Choosing wisely Italy)
Followed by a round table with different points of view and discussion with the participants
The bioethicist’s point of view: Carlo Botrugno (University of Florence)The point of view of the general practitioner: Irene Severus (Florence) The palliative care point of view: Silvia Tanzi (Ausl-Irccs Reggio Emilia)The legal point of view: Francesca Ricci (University of Perugia)
16.20-16.30
Conclusions
Alessandro Liberati Association – Cochrane Affiliate Centre