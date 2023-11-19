Evidence Mounts for Health Benefits of Plant-Based Diet Over Animal-Based Diet

The new study published in “BMC Medicine” provides further evidence in support of the health benefits of a plant-based diet over one that includes foods of animal origin.

The study, conducted by Sabina Schlesinger and colleagues from the German Diabetes Center (DDZ), analyzed 37 publications, including 24 prospective cohort studies. The researchers focused on the associations between replacing foods of animal origin, such as red meat, eggs, poultry, and dairy products, with plant-based foods like nuts, legumes, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, and their impact on participant health.

The results showed that replacing processed meat with nuts or legumes was associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, with a 27% reduction in incidence when 50 grams of processed meat per day was replaced with nuts. Additionally, swapping processed meat with legumes led to a 23% reduction in cardiovascular disease risk, while replacing an egg per day with nuts also reduced risk by 17%.

Furthermore, the study found that replacing processed meat and eggs with plant-based foods was associated with a lower incidence of type 2 diabetes and all-cause mortality.

However, the researchers noted that there was no clear evidence that replacing poultry, fish, or seafood with nuts or legumes reduced the risk of cardiovascular disease or type 2 diabetes. They also emphasized the need for further research to confirm these findings, as the number of eligible studies for some meta-analyses was relatively low.

This study adds to the growing body of research supporting the health benefits of a plant-based diet and highlights the potential for reducing the risk of chronic diseases by making simple dietary changes.

As the evidence continues to mount, it may encourage individuals to consider incorporating more plant-based foods into their diet for overall health and wellbeing.

