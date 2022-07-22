I wonder if you have watched the live-action series version of “Evil Castle” launched by Netflix recently? If you can’t say anything like the editor after reading it… Then let’s take a look at this news of the new DLC of “Evil Castle: Village”!

Resident Evil Village: The Village (or Evil 8 as players call it) has won several game awards in 2021. The long-awaited additional DLC “Winters Expansion Pack” can be pre-ordered from today! The Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, which includes this game and additional DLC, is also available for pre-order.

The following editor will help you sort out the new content brought by this DLC a little bit!

Mercenary Mode: Additional Commands

Mercenary Mode is a bonus game designed for action shooting. “Additional Commands” will add new levels and characters to make the evolution of this additional game even more interesting. The current leaked information will add two new levels including “Bloody Village” and “Bloody River”. In addition, players will be able to use three new characters to participate in the battle, including “Chris Redfield”, the first brother of Evil Castle, “Heisenberg”, one of the four nobles, and everyone’s beloved wife “Chris Redfield”. Achina Timitrescu”.

“Chris Redfield”, one of the soul characters of the Evil Castle series, is a battle-hardened warrior who can enter the “Onslaught” state by consuming the “Onslaught Meter” accumulated when defeating the enemy , in addition to attack power and movement speed, the reloading speed of ammunition will also be greatly improved. Players can use the “target locator” to obtain powerful support attacks when playing, or they can use the series of super-strong Taishu straight fists (righteous iron fists) to beat the enemies.

“Heisenberg”, one of the four nobles who served the goddess Miranda. Had tormented Ethan with a huge hammer and ability to manipulate magnetism. Players use this character just like Magneto in X-MAN. They can manipulate the magnetic force to attack the enemy, or they can accumulate “charge” by wielding a sledgehammer to attack the enemy, and then they can release it in one go by hitting the sledgehammer. It’s super fun to summon mechanized corpses to fight, right?

“Achena Timitrescu”, one of the main characters of the soul of this generation, has a huge body as high as 2.9 meters, allowing players to enjoy the pleasure of being abused .Players can use the item “Madame’s Lipstick” when playing Madame, and can accumulate “Pleasure Points” when attacking enemies. After increasing “Pleasure Points”, they can not only increase attack power and movement speed, but also use certain actions, such as summoning. Daughter fights the enemy together bad bad . In addition, Madam’s signature claw can also be used!

third person view mode

Since the 7th generation, Evil Spirit Castle has been played from a first-person perspective. Although the whole is more exciting and immersive, many players still hope to have a third-person over-the-shoulder perspective in the past, even on the Internet. There are also many great gods and demons who have changed the MOD of the third person! But now players are blessed, this DLC will add a third-person perspective mode, whether players who have cleared the game or have never played it, can experience this story from a new perspective!

Follow-up story “Shadow of Rose”

Sixteen years after that incident… Ethan’s daughter “Rosemary Winters” has grown up healthy. However, Rose was very troubled by the terrible “power” she was born with. In order to seal this power, she decided to enter the memory world of the fungus master, that is, the “conscious world“. Rose arrives in an anomalous world that is far from reality so far. It is the memory aggregate of “that village” that was absorbed by the bacteria master.

This time, the player will play “Rosemary Winters” and play from a third-person perspective, but this time, the control of resources is more severe, and the amount of ammunition and recovery will be very rare in this article, while in In the latest preview screen, you can also see that the usual item merchants seem to have changed a lot…. I don’t know how many players are looking forward to this follow-up brand new story as much as Xiaobian? Then let us quickly look forward to the official launch of the DLC on October 28!

Game Name: Resident Evil Village Golden Edition

First release date: October 28, 2022

Released platform: PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC

Game Type: Survival Horror