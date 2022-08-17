Home Health Evil West Next Queue TBD – Evil West – Gamereactor
It feels like we’re reporting delays almost daily now as the previously impressive fall lineup continues to dry up. Now there’s a new delayed confirmation – but this time it’s still at least 2022.

Flying Wild Hog and Focus Home Interactive confirmed on Twitter that Evil West has been removed from next month’s planned release and will launch on November 22. The developers explain their decision this way:

“Evil West is released on five platforms, including multiple generations of consoles. Making our games even better is critical to providing our players with fond and lasting memories. It’s something we’ve always pursued.

To ensure the game reaches its full potential, we have decided to delay the global release of Wicked West until November 22, 2022. We understand that game lag can be frustrating, but it’s a necessary step to provide the best possible experience for everyone.

What are your thoughts on all the major delays over the past few months?

