Title: WHO Acknowledges Historical Pathologization of LGBTQ+ Community and Takes Steps to Rectify Mistakes

Publication Date: June 30, 2023

In a significant move towards inclusivity and recognition, the World Health Organization (WHO) has acknowledged the historical discrimination faced by the LGBTQ+ community. The body, responsible for defining global health standards, has taken steps to rectify its past mistakes and combat the long-standing pathologization of individuals with diverse gender identities and sexual orientations.

The WHO’s troubling history dates back to the 20th century, when homosexuality was considered a disease until 1990. This stigmatizing view perpetuated ignorance and discrimination against homosexual individuals, impeding their access to understanding, acceptance, and appropriate healthcare resources.

Furthermore, it was not until 2019 that the WHO stopped categorizing transgender individuals as having a mental disorder. This significant change in classification marked a shift towards more inclusive and compassionate healthcare standards for transgender individuals worldwide. However, it also emphasized the pervasive nature of pathologization faced by the LGBTQ+ community for several decades.

The pathologization of diverse gender identities and sexual orientations in Western medicine has had long-lasting consequences. This medically sanctioned discrimination has perpetuated harmful stereotypes, hindered progress in LGBTQ+ rights, and denied individuals equal treatment and opportunities. Many LGBTQ+ individuals continue to experience marginalization and restricted access to crucial healthcare services due to these outdated perspectives.

As public awareness and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community have grown over the years, so has the need for medical institutions and governing bodies to reassess their approach. The WHO recognizes its responsibility in influencing global healthcare policies and is committed to rectifying its past failures.

The recent acknowledgment and subsequent actions taken by the WHO are encouraging steps towards dismantling the long-standing pathologization faced by the LGBTQ+ community. By officially recognizing, affirming, and accommodating diverse gender identities and sexual orientations, the WHO aims to promote equality and provide necessary support to individuals who have long been marginalized.

Going forward, the WHO plans to collaborate with national governments, healthcare professionals, and LGBTQ+ organizations to ensure that medical practices are inclusive and supportive for all individuals. Efforts will focus on eliminating biased conceptions, improving access to healthcare services, and fostering an environment of respect and acceptance.

While progress has undoubtedly been made, challenges remain within Western medicine’s systems and practices that hinder the equitable treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals. Yet, the WHO’s willingness to address past shortcomings and actively work towards creating positive change in healthcare is a significant step in the right direction. The battle against pathologization may be ongoing, but with global organizations like the WHO leading the charge, there is hope for a future where LGBTQ+ individuals receive the respect and dignity they deserve.

