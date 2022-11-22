Prima la tiktoker Alice Manfrinithen the young man Lorenzo Bastelli. Twice in less than a week: this is the frequency with which Ewing’s sarcoma ended up on the front pages and homepages of major newspapers, as the cause of death of two still very young boys. A circumstance resulting from chance, because this form of cancer which mainly affects children and young adults remains a rare disease.
