Home Health Ewing’s sarcoma, symptoms and therapies of the rare tumor that affects boys
Health

Ewing’s sarcoma, symptoms and therapies of the rare tumor that affects boys

by admin
Ewing’s sarcoma, symptoms and therapies of the rare tumor that affects boys

Prima la tiktoker Alice Manfrinithen the young man Lorenzo Bastelli. Twice in less than a week: this is the frequency with which Ewing’s sarcoma ended up on the front pages and homepages of major newspapers, as the cause of death of two still very young boys. A circumstance resulting from chance, because this form of cancer which mainly affects children and young adults remains a rare disease.

See also  Pfizer vaccine, a study from Israel confirms: the third dose is needed, protection decreases after three months

You may also like

Healthcare, Italy accelerates data collection and integration

what can we expect for the next few...

Flu, doctors: “Cases on the rise, that’s when...

Returning to a healthy weight: difficult (but not...

Died in her sleep at 19, Francesca found...

Planetary Health, to face tomorrow’s health challenges –...

Teeth, new ‘implant-saving’ test coming soon

Prostate cancer, “gender” differences after surgery

Economic crisis and inflation: 23 million pensioners at...

Drugs that have expired how long are they...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy