Ewos 23: the main event of the Foro Italico is over, the European Sports Week continues throughout Italy with 1200 events scheduled

Ten thousand people took part in the three-day Foro Italico which officially opened the European Sports Weekthe international project that promotes healthy and active lifestyles, the physical and mental well-being of citizens through sporting activities, launched in 2015, co-financed by European Commission and from Minister for Sport and Youthacross the Department for Sports and created in collaboration with Sports and Health.

A real success that involved children, teenagers and beyond 3000 students from schools in Rome and Lazio.

Three days in which the Foro Italico was transformed into a great sports Open day with a village #Be Active of approximately 7000 square meters in which young and old were able to try their hand at over 40 different sports disciplines.

In the context of the three days there were also a series of initiatives related to psychological well-being, cohesion, correct nutrition, prevention, innovation and professional training.

ITALY IN MOVEMENT

The European Week of Sport does not stop here, on the contrary. Are approximately 1200 events organized throughout Italy until September 30th.

“Physical activity, whether it’s swimming, walking, an active lunch break or exercising at the end of the day, can significantly contribute to our health and well-being. This year, in the ninth edition of the European Week of Sport, we will build on the success and work of past editions to ensure that the passion for sport is transmitted to an even greater number of people” the words of the Commissioner for Innovation, research, culture, education and youth, Liliana Ivanova.

The calendar of events

THE #BEACTIVE ON THE FIELD

This year, on the occasion of the 6th Day of the Championship Serie A TIM, scheduled from today to 28 September 2023, the video of the initiative will be broadcast on the big screens in all stadiums and a dedicated television graphic will be broadcast, in Italy and abroad, at the time of the pitch draw between the two Captains. After the match, coaches and players who present themselves at the microphones for the ritual interviews will place the campaign sticker on their chest, while awareness messages will be published on the official website and on the social channels of the Lega Serie A, in order to encourage all people to lead and practice a healthy and active life.

Even in all fields of BKT seriesas already happened for the 6th day, also for the 7th day of the championship, the Project Logo and the websites where it is possible to join and participate in the long list of sporting events will be displayed.

Also supporting the European Week of Sport is the Lega Pro together with all its teams. In all championship matches Serie C NOW last day (23-24-25 September), the logo of the EWOS Project was displayed on the LED lights and all the clubs chose to follow EWOS on their social channels and on the official websites.

Last weekend, the Lega Basket Serie A joined the European Sports Week, during the Frecciarossa Supercoppa, the event that officially opens the season of great basketball and which took place in Brescia on 23 and 24 September. The EWOS 23 messages had wide visibility: from the playing field on the LEDs on the sidelines and on the basket to the LBA digital platforms with banners and branded content.