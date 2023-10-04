Ewos 23, three thousand students from schools in Rome and Lazio invaded the Foro Italico

Beyond three thousand children and teenagers 34 institutes in Rome and Lazio closed the three-day Roman event European Week of Sport, the international project launched in 2015, co-financed by the European Commission and the Minister for Sport and Youth, through the Department for Sport and implemented in collaboration with Sports and Healthwhich promotes healthy and active lifestyles and the physical and mental well-being of citizens through sporting activities.

A real invasion.

A celebration of smiles and sport that involved 140 classes and around 400 teachers. So much so that for the occasion the #Be Active Village of 7000 square meters has been further enlarged.

The youngest children found a place in the Pietrangeli stadium where they participated in games and dances in the company of the Legends of Sport and Health, from Andrea Lucchetta to Manuela Di Centa, from Massimiliano Rosolini to Stefano Pantano, from Stefano Maniscalco to Stefano Tilli, Diego Nargiso and Tania Di Mario.

Various stations were set up along the avenues of the Foro Italico where the children tried out the 40 discipline sportive present at the event, thanks to the collaboration with the Sports Federations and Associated Disciplines. In particular, here, the students of lower secondary schools were able to try out different sports than those normally practiced in schools: from climbing to hockey, including taekwondo, badminton and sport fishing.

A program also generated thanks to the collaboration with the Lazio Regional School Office. And after the visit on the inauguration day on Saturday, the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi he didn’t want to miss the final one. Accompanied by the President of Sport and Health, Marco Mezzaroma and the Head of the Sports Department, Flavio Siniscalchi met the boys and launched into a duet much appreciated by the public with Swann Ritossa down team day freestyler.