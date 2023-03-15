Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most famous fitness idols in the world. The ex-bodybuilder shared five tips for getting more out of your workout and diet — and they’re surprisingly simple.

Austrian Arnold Schwarzenegger is now 75 years old and has had an amazing career. Known for his achievements in bodybuilding at a young age, he later became an actor and then became the governor of the US state of California.

With a total of seven Mr. Olympia titles and five Mr. Universe titles, Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most successful bodybuilders. He is considered one of the most influential personalities in bodybuilding.

On Reddit Schwarzenegger spent five hours answering questions from users and giving advice on healthy eating and exercise.

Leg training was initially not for Schwarzenegger

Among other things, he told what the most difficult part was at the beginning of his bodybuilding career – namely the leg training. After training, he often could hardly ride a bike because of sore muscles, he writes.

1. Log training sessions

According to Schwarzenegger, basic exercises like squats and deadlifts should be on the schedule “over and over again.” It is important to document the progress.

The bodybuilder says he jots down his sets and reps on a chalkboard every workout. This is how he keeps track of his progress. He also advises: Either regularly increase the weight, the repetition time, or the number of repetitions of an exercise.

2. Switch off your smartphone during training

Schwarzenegger isn’t a fan of using his smartphone while working out. Listening to music is okay, but the smartphone can quickly become a distraction.

Scrolling through social media between sentences isn’t doing your workout any good. Scientific studies also show that using a cell phone before training can reduce strength by almost 30 percent.

3. At least one source of protein per meal

It is probably the oldest tip for muscle building: eat more protein. Schwarzenegger says to focus on the simple things: “Every time you eat something, make sure it has protein in it.”

When he was a bobby builder, he preferred to eat eggs to get enough protein. He paid little attention to carbohydrates and fats. But he also advises not to overthink fitness and nutrition. Because most of them already know what is healthy and “only” have to implement it.

4. Eat more vegetables

For several years, Schwarzenegger has been eating mainly plants to protect his heart. “I feel great and my cholesterol levels make my doctors really happy,” he says.

For breakfast there is yoghurt with muesli and a few almonds as a snack. For lunch, Schwarzenegger eats an omelette with lots of vegetables and a salad. His dinner is usually a vegetable soup with some pumpkin oil. “I love vegetable soups. No cream, just pureed veggies,” he says.

5. Find a routine that you can stick to over the long term

If you want to do something long-term, the most important thing is: have fun. Schwarzenegger is often asked how he managed to stay motivated over the years.

His answer is amazingly simple: “I just keep going every day. Some days I even feel like shit, but once I get going and go about my daily routine, I’m usually back on my feet quickly. Life is all about routine. Success is not magic, it comes from doing something every day.”

This is how the former Mr. Olympia trains

Schwarzenegger is currently training on an empty stomach in the morning before breakfast – then nothing can get in the way of training, as he writes. After feeding his animals, he reads the newspaper while drinking a cup of coffee.

Then he rides his bike to the gym. There he trains either chest and back, arms and shoulders or legs. He trains abs and calves every day.

However, Schwarzenegger emphasizes that you don’t have to copy your training routine to achieve success. It is more important to start with choosing a routine that you can integrate into everyday life. Then you can build on that.

Finally, the bodybuilding legend reminds us that there are many paths to success. “Don’t let anyone, including me, tell you there’s only one way. Anyone who claims their diet or program is the only way is a scammer trying to sell you something,” he writes.