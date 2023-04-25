ex-boyfriend arrested. You’ve hired hitmen

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Martina Muccia waitress aged 29, a Prato she was attacked and scarred forever after one punitive expedition organized for reasons of jealousy by the ex fiancé, Emiliano Laurini aged 41, who hired some thugs. This is what was reconstructed by the Prosecutor’s Office and the police who carried out a precautionary custody order in prison.

Who was arrested

The same ex-boyfriend and two other accomplices ended up in the cell for the violent beating. The three are Italians between the ages of 19 and 21 residing in the province of Florence. The Prato mobile squad is looking for the fourth accomplice: he is the one who appears to have materially inflicted the permanent scar on the woman’s face. The perpetrators would have acted in exchange for a few hundred euros to carry out the violent action.

Mucci was attacked by two unknown men while she was returning home from work at night, it was around 2 in the morning on February 21st.

The ex-boyfriend is considered by the investigators to be the instigator of the attack, while the other two arrested are an intermediary and one of the two attackers.

The motive of jealousy

According to the public prosecutor Giuseppe Nicolosi there is a motive of jealousy so much so as to devise “a posthumous punitive action against the young woman”.

Accusing the attackers

The ordinance accuses the three of serious injuries with permanent scarring of the face and aggravated robbery, crimes committed in competition. Against them, explained the prosecutor Nicolosi in a press conference, “serious indications of guilt”.

The ideation phase of the plan to deface it is contested by the principal. There are “explicit interceptions”, explains the prosecutor, and it seems that the people hired have carried out “similar actions in the province of Florence”.

In particular, Nicolosi said again, “in the last glimpse of the investigation activities similar conduct was recorded, we had to carry out further investigations on women who would have been induced to keep silent”.

One case would have already been established, while another would be under investigation and concerns a beaten woman who sought treatment in the Torre Galli (Florence) emergency room, but none of these episodes, at the moment, have been accused of those arrested.

