Ex-butcher exposes messy meat – not even chief Greens are interested

Meat scandals outrage the Germans again and again. But still little or nothing changes. “I often have the impression that it is politically desirable for the customer to remain stupid,” says Franz Voll. The former butcher and food inspector worked in the meat industry for 50 years. Because he was disgusted by the conditions in the industry, Voll declared war on the industry giants.

Now the ex-butcher, together with a Bremerhaven scientist, has developed a method that for the first time can prove a disgusting trick that has been practiced many times by German meat giants. A conversation about the tricks with mechanically separated meat, trembling meat bosses and a Green politician who plays deaf.

FOCUS online: Mr. Voll, 2.50 euros for a pack of poultry from Gutfried, Edeka Bio or Rewe Best choice: access here?

Franz Voll: Personally, I almost always buy my meat and sausages from the butcher. But when I do buy something in the supermarket, it’s certainly not from these brands; not after seeing what’s really in there.

“We can finally prove the mess. It’s making the meat industry tremble.”

NDR and SPIEGEL submitted a total of 30 poultry sausage and poultry meat samples from various manufacturers for blind testing last year. A method that you developed together with a Bremerhaven scientist was used for the first time. What was the result – and did it shock you?

Full: In short: pretty disgusting. Nine of the samples tested positive for mechanically separated meat – including four organic sausages. Almost every second of the 20 sausage samples was positive. The products came mainly from the major brands Tönnies, Gutfried or Wiltmann.

To be honest, the result didn’t shock me. I knew that the big meat producers work with separators and have done so for decades.

The crux so far has been that it has been almost impossible to prove this to them and thus force them to finally mark it on the packaging so that everyone can see it. Because they are obliged to do so according to the EU Food Information Regulation. Now it’s different: We can finally prove this mess beyond a doubt. That really shakes the meat industry.

Why do you think MSM is a “mess”?

Full: A separator is basically a gigantic shredder that allows your mortadella to be put together from leftover meat.

It is common practice in the meat industry to work with mechanically separated meat. In the process, cheap leftover meat and bones are chopped up in a huge shredder, pressed through a pressure piston and driven through a filter. The result is an almost liquid porridge that costs only a few cents per kilo and – forgive me for the wording – looks like the vomit of gastric patients.

How did you manage to prove the use of mechanically separated meat?

Full: As a former butcher and food inspector, I knew exactly what was going on – but haven’t been able to prove it over the years. Then I came into contact with the biotechnologist Prof. Stefan Wittke. His specialty is protein analysis.

We started looking for the remains of intervertebral discs in the meat, more precisely for a protein that is only found in cartilage and intervertebral discs. Finally we found it: collagen type II alpha 1. If a high proportion of it is found in a poultry product, it must contain cartilage or intervertebral discs – and therefore clearly MSM. We spent two years searching, practicing and optimizing the process. Now we can.

“Almost everyone does it. Mechanically separated meat is a risk material”

The manufacturers of the products you tested positive deny the use of mechanically separated meat and doubt the new testing method.

Full: We have had the new procedure checked again and again. It has been checked by independent experts. In blinded studies, there was not a single false positive. And the control authorities are impressed too. It was to be expected that the manufacturers would deny everything.

Why does the meat industry work with separators at all?

Full: In poultry, the meat is mechanically separated from the bone. When the machines pull the meat from the carcasses of the animals, there is always something left over. That’s maybe 50 grams for a chicken. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but do the math: With the average 1.7 million chickens that are slaughtered in Germany every day, that’s 85 tons!

There are now even separate separator companies that take over this work step for the meat producers. Denial is bullshit. Almost everyone does it. They don’t just throw tons of meat away.

Is that a health hazard?

Full: At least it is not harmless: the meat cells are completely destroyed during separation, the protein muscle cells are exposed. Because this is highly questionable from a bacterial point of view, it is mandatory to shock-freeze the mass at minus 18 degrees immediately after production. And even after thawing, the meat must be processed immediately because the risk of contamination is high. So you see: mechanically separated meat is definitely a risk material.

The use of mechanically separated meat is not illegal, but it must be clearly labeled according to the EU Food Information Regulation. Why don’t many meat producers comply with this?

Full: Because they just never had to. The meat industry has been working this way for decades, and the first separator was in Germany as early as 1969. The producers never expected that this could be blown up. Now they’re sweating profusely. How much, I only recently witnessed first hand.

“The old man’s ass is already burning,” says the chief chemist of a German meat giant

Do tell!

Full: We presented our new method at a specialist conference. The chief chemist of a large German meat producer was also there. In a conversation, he admitted to me how nervous even the head of the group is: “The old man’s ass is already burning,” he confided to me. That shows how nervous the meat industry is suddenly. You know: Our method is safe, and the consumer deception that has been practiced for decades will soon become almost impossible.

Achieving that would actually have been the task of consumer protection and thus of politics. What do you think is going wrong?

Full: Politicians sit in an ivory tower, and with them the scientific community that advises them. Both are certainly concerned about how to tackle the adulteration of the meat industry. But they don’t know the reality. They don’t talk to production people, people who really know the tricks of the meat industry.

“I often have the impression that it is politically desirable for the customer to remain stupid”

You keep saying that German politics is “rowing in the boat of the German ‘meat mafia'”. Is it really so bad?

Full: It is at least the case that the idleness shown by politicians in dealing with meat production in this country suggests this conclusion. I often have the impression that consumers should not be offered any real help; that it is politically desirable that the customer remains stupid. This is also reflected in the use of foreign protein powder.

Which powder?

Full: We demonstrated on ZDF that foreign protein powder has long been a reality in meat and sausage production. These are proteins that add analytical value to products. But this is a dangerous path. Because this protein is obtained from blood and slaughterhouse waste. If this product is contaminated, disaster ensues.

China already proved in 2008 that sales are everything. At that time, unscrupulous producers even used toxic plastic, melamine, to simulate protein in the analysis. 13,000 small children became seriously ill, but it is not exactly known how many died.

Dangerous foreign protein powder: The ex-butcher does not get an answer from Ricarda Lang

What do you think needs to be done?

Full: China is one of the main markets for protein powders of all kinds, but Europe is also very active. This market would have to be completely new and much more strictly regulated. In March I wrote to several German EU politicians who sit on the consumer committee. I also wrote to Greens boss Ricarda Lang and pointed out this problem.

What answer did you get?

Full: No. From nobody. Not even an acknowledgment of receipt of my emails. That’s pretty depressing.