(ANSA) – TARANTO, FEBRUARY 25 – “The only urgent measure of interest is the health, that of our children and that of our environment and not their plants”. This was stated by Romina Power, speaking at a demonstration in Taranto against the decree which provides for the restoration of immunity for the managers of the steel plant Acciaierie d’Italia. “I am here – he added – also as a mother who lost track of her firstborn 29 years ago for unknown causes. The death of young people and our future are instead the fumes and carcinogenic dust emitted by the former Ilva and by other industrial plants here in Taranto. I’m here to tell you that it is your right to live, it is our inviolable right, it is written in the Italian Constitution and no other decree will be able to take away this right of ours”. Romina Power recalled that “the European Court of Human Rights has once again ruled on the situation relating to the pollution caused by the industrial activity of the former Ilva site in Taranto, condemning Italy.



It is truly shameful what is happening. I love Italy, I love Puglia, I chose it as my home in the 1960s and I chose it again in 2020. We need to raise awareness of this enormous danger and the slow suicide that could happen with the production of steel mills without the due ecological measures. Life – he reiterated – is our inviolable right and we are guardians of this earth, we are temporary guardians of this planet and therefore let us defend it. We recognize our rights and do not be afraid to defend them”. (ANSA).

