Dead for one fulminant meningitis. This is the tragedy that took place in Rome a few days ago, where a 27-year-old mother, Valeria Fioravanti, lost his life due to a serious infection following the removal of an access. The girl, who had turned to some health facilities in the capital after accusing her first symptoms, had received a diagnosis of headache. “ They kicked her out. They told her that she exaggerated by threatening an intervention by the police “, the victim’s family members reported to the newspaper La Repubblica. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened a murder investigation file against unknown persons.

The Calvary of Valeria

It all started two weeks ago, on Christmas day. Valeria, employed at the Rome airports and mother of a 13-month-old baby, went to the Campus Biomedico university hospital to remove a abscess. Two days after the operation, the girl noticed that the wound had become infected. So, she returned to the Campus emergency room complaining of a severe headache, back and neck pain. After having examined her, the doctors discharged her with a diagnosis of headache and prescribed some anti-inflammatory drugs. Despite the therapy, however, her symptoms have not shown signs of diminishing. At that point, the 27-year-old returned to Casilino but, according to her family members, she would have been her “ kicked out for exaggerating “.

The diagnosis of meningitis

Overwhelmed by pain, Valeria turned to the San Giovanni Emergency Department but would be discharged, once again, with a diagnosis of spinal protusions and a prescription for a collar. On January 5, she returned to the same facility and, after undergoing a bone marrow exam, she was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis. Unfortunately, however, there was nothing to be done. Despite the timely intervention of the doctors, the young mother fell into a coma. Yesterday afternoon, at 2 pm, the machines that kept her alive were disconnected.

Prosecutor’s investigation